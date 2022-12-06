https://sputniknews.com/20221206/corporate-media-employs-double-standard-on-iran-and-china-protests-1105078916.html

Corporate Media Employs Double Standard on Iran and China Protests

Corporate Media Employs Double Standard on Iran and China Protests

Why We Need A Pro-Peace Movement, An On The Ground Account From The Donbass, Luma Contract Extended in Puerto RIco 06.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-06T04:11+0000

2022-12-06T04:11+0000

2022-12-06T11:13+0000

by any means necessary

ukraine

donbass

china

iran

twitter

puerto rico

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/05/1105078768_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_080ab2e9b5b20ef4bae63a0923629991.png

Corporate Media Employs Double Standard On Iran and China Protests Why We Need A Pro-Peace Movement, An On The Ground Account From The Donbass, Luma Contract Extended in Puerto RIco

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Medea Benjamin, Co-Founder of CODEPINK: Women for Peace to discuss the prospects for peace in Ukraine following the calls for peace from the likes of US General Mark Milley, why the world is growing weary of the conflict in Ukraine as it continues to wreck the world economy and the environment, and why the peace and anti-war movement should stand for peace in Ukraine despite the hostile attitudes against peace in Ukraine held by the ruling class.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dan Kovalik, an adjunct professor of International Human Rights at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, author of “No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using 'Humanitarian' Intervention to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests” to discuss the real story about the role of the Donbass in the conflict in Ukraine and what has been going on since 2014, and the presence of neo-Nazis in the Donbass following the 2014 Maidan coup and how US support has exacerbated this issue.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Libre X Sankara, poet, cultural worker, educator and organizer with the Troika Kollective to discuss the extension of Luma’s contract to be the sole energy provider in Puerto Rico despite popular demands to remove it, how this further entrenches the colonial relationship the US has with Puerto Rico as US capital moves in to take even more of Puerto Rico’s energy, and how this contract extension and relationship factor into the resistance of Puerto Ricans against this colonialism.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents" to discuss the double standard placed by the corporate western media on China and Iran in light of their recent protests and why those protests are actually different from US protests, the collusion between big tech and the Biden campaign demonstrated by the Twitter files and the suppression of news about Hunter Biden, and Joe Biden’s stabbing of rail workers in the back after he signed legislation forcing them to adopt a contract they rejected.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

donbass

china

iran

puerto rico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

ukraine, donbass, china, iran, twitter, аудио, puerto rico