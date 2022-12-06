https://sputniknews.com/20221206/carolina-grid-attack-apple-exiting-china-twitter-files-released-1105078088.html

Carolina Grid Attack, Apple Exiting China, Twitter Files Released

Twitter releases data revealing how it interacts with both major political parties and how it discussed how to handle damaging information about Hunter Biden. 06.12.2022, Sputnik International

Managing editor of CovertAction Magazine and author Jeremy Kuzmarov joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the EU’s Russian oil price cap, the UK government invoking Vladimir Putin to smear striking nurses, continued economic tension between Washington and Europe, the German ambassador to the US praising Europe’s hawkish turn, and reported suspension of the so-called “morality police” in Iran.Attorney, writer and editor Skip Kaltenheuser discusses his efforts at the National Press Club to get the club to stand up for Julian Assange, the failure of establishment media to defend Assange as a fellow journalist, and predictions for what the Assange case could look like moving forward.Journalist, writer and podcast host Kevin Gosztala discusses the interaction of government and media when it comes to inflammatory or embarrassing topics, the partisan fight within the FBI, the destruction of electrical stations in North Carolina, ongoing layoffs at mainstream media companies, and further updates on the Assange case.Adjunct professor at George Washington University and former general counsel of the NAACP Kim Keenan discusses the Supreme Court case over an event planner’s refusal to design gay wedding websites, the Senate’s current push to legalize and expunge the record of marijuana sellers and who may profit from it, and the final hours of the Atlanta Senate runoff race.The Misfits also discuss going “goblin mode,” gun marketing, volcanoes erupting across the planet, and Good Morning America hosts taken off the air due to a romantic relationship reveal.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

