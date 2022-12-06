https://sputniknews.com/20221206/british-rail-union-to-ballot-members-for-strike-over-christmas-1105095910.html

British Rail Union to Ballot Members for Strike Over Christmas

British Rail Union to Ballot Members for Strike Over Christmas

The inflationary crisis — caused by sanctions and import embargoes on Russia — has provoked strikes across multiple sectors as pay offers fail to keep up with... 06.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-06T12:07+0000

2022-12-06T12:07+0000

2022-12-06T12:08+0000

world

national union of rail, maritime and transport workers (rmt)

uk

trade unions

strike

christmas

britain

great britain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/06/1105095143_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f3d21b150b88aed77a98255058d45be2.jpg

The UK faces Christmas rail chaos after a trade union called a ballot for strike action from December 24 until after Boxing Day.Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) Union general secretary Mick Lynch urged members to reject a new pay offer from infrastructure firm Network Rail Monday night, and to vote for extra strikes over the festive season.His vote in favor would mean that RMT members would be instructed not to "book on" for shifts from 18:00 on 24 December until 06:00 on 27 December.Strikes already called for December 13 and 14 will go ahead regardless, along with action in January, Lynch added."We remain available for talks in order to resolve these issues but we will not bow to pressure from the employers and the government to the detriment of our members," the union leader insisted.The new offer from the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), including Network Rail and 14 train operating companies, was for a four per cent pay rise this year and another four per cent next year. But with Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation now running at over 11 per cent — thanks to sanctions on energy and food exporter Russia — the union said it did not meet its criteria for pay and conditions. Asked whether the union risked losing public support for its pay demand, Lynch said: "I'm sure that the travelling public will be really disappointed and irritated and angry."But he stressed to commuters and businesses who had been in touch with the union that rail firms would be indemnified by the government against all losses from the strike, while striking workers would lose "a lot of money" by not working over the holiday period."This is the most peculiar and perverse industrial dispute you will ever come across, because the people I'm negotiating with don't suffer any detriment whatsoever" from the strike to their "lavish salaries... in the millions" he added.Network Rail accused the RMT of "playing fast and loose with people's Christmas plans."Transport Secretary Mark Harper pointed out that fellow rail union the TSSA had called off its Christmas strikes to consult members on accepting the deal."It's incredibly disappointing that, despite a new and improved deal offering job security and a fair pay rise, the RMT is not only continuing with upcoming industrial action but has called more strikes over Christmas," Harper said."The government has played its part by facilitating a fair and decent offer but, by instructing its members to reject it, the RMT has failed to play its part and our rail network now faces more harmful disruption rather than helpful discussion."The so-called cost-of-living crisis has sparked strikes across multiple sectors as employers' pay offers of around four to five per cent fail to keep up with soaring prices.

https://sputniknews.com/20221125/new-winter-of-discontent-strike-wave-threatens-uk-christmas-festivities-1104695434.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221204/rail-workers-fume-after-biden-betrayal-blocks-possible-strike-for-sick-days-1105016466.html

britain

great britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

british railway workers, railway strike, trade unions strike in uk, strike at christmas, british trade unions, rmt, mick lynch, network rail