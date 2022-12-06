https://sputniknews.com/20221206/bidens-himars-safety-scissors--1105119218.html
Biden‘s HIMARS Safety Scissors
Biden‘s HIMARS Safety Scissors
Biden's HIMARS Safety Scissors

Newly surfaced reports have suggested the US government secretly modified the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) it sent to Ukraine.
When the Pentagon announced it would be sending HIMARS to Ukraine, US President Joe Biden insisted they would only be used for defense, and that the systems would not be used to “strike into Russia.”Russian officials doubted the claim at the time. However, it appears the Biden administration may have known the missiles would not be used in that way because they were intentionally nerfed to make such attacks impossible.Biden administration officials reportedly said such modifications were necessary to prevent further escalation.The Zelensky regime has repeatedly asked NATO to get more involved in the conflict. Russia’s envoy in Washington, Anatoly Antonov, has said Kiev was trying to push NATO into the conflict by provoking a direct clash between the Russian Federation and NATO forces. The comments came after a missile fell in Poland, killing two civilians, and was misreported as having been a Russian-made projectile.
