International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221206/biden-may-announce-reelection-bid-shortly-after-new-year-holidays-1105114711.html
Biden May Announce Reelection Bid Shortly After New Year Holidays
Biden May Announce Reelection Bid Shortly After New Year Holidays
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden is likely to announce his intention to seek reelection shortly after the New Year holidays, White House Chief of... 06.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-06T18:35+0000
2022-12-06T18:35+0000
americas
us
2024 us presidential elections
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/03/1104997238_0:143:2733:1680_1920x0_80_0_0_b0457e4437ca400f9b3cce8eb4fda7af.jpg
"I hear from a lot of Democrats across the country that they want him to run. But the president will make that decision. I expect it shortly after the holidays, but I expect the decision will be to do it," he said at The Wall Street Journal's CEO Council Summit on Monday.Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, announced in November he will run for the country's top office in 2024.
https://sputniknews.com/20220926/poll-most-democrats-do-not-support-bidens-candidacy-for-2024-elections-1101226729.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/03/1104997238_152:0:2581:1822_1920x0_80_0_0_f4660470ac1cfb57a7db2b6dab7e55a4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us president joe biden, biden reelection, 2024 us presidential election, us democratic party, donald trump
us president joe biden, biden reelection, 2024 us presidential election, us democratic party, donald trump

Biden May Announce Reelection Bid Shortly After New Year Holidays

18:35 GMT 06.12.2022
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Joe Biden waves during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Washington.
President Joe Biden waves during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2022
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden is likely to announce his intention to seek reelection shortly after the New Year holidays, White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain said.
"I hear from a lot of Democrats across the country that they want him to run. But the president will make that decision. I expect it shortly after the holidays, but I expect the decision will be to do it," he said at The Wall Street Journal's CEO Council Summit on Monday.
President Joe Biden speaks at the Arnaud C. Marts Center on the campus of Wilkes University, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2022
Americas
Poll: Most Democrats Do Not Support Biden's Candidacy for 2024 Elections
26 September, 09:13 GMT
Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, announced in November he will run for the country's top office in 2024.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала