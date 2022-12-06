https://sputniknews.com/20221206/american-actress-kirstie-alley-dead-at-71-after-cancer-diagnosis-1105081188.html
American Actress Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Cancer Diagnosis
American actress and TV personality Kirstie Alley has died following a "recently" detected cancer diagnosis, her family announced late Monday. She was 71.
“To all our friends, far and wide around the world… We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” her adopted children who signed the message as True and Lillie Parker.
“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”
“We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care,” the family added.
Alley appeared in various films and TV shows including the 1999 film “Drop Dead Gorgeous” and in the 1984 film “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” and starred alongside actor John Travolta in the film series “Look Who’s Talking.”
Travolta paid tribute to the actress on Instagram writing: "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."
Alley received a Golden Glove for best actress and an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in 1991 for her role in “Cheers.” She won a second Emmy for her role as Sally Goodson in the 1994 TV drama film “David’s Mother.”