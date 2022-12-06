https://sputniknews.com/20221206/3000-year-old-scarab-found-in-israel-during-school-field-trip-1105096629.html
3,000-Year-Old Scarab Found in Israel During School Field Trip
3,000-Year-Old Scarab Found in Israel During School Field Trip
A group of tourists in Israel during a visit to an archaeological site in the northwestern Negev desert found an extremely rare Egyptian stone scarab.
A rare Egyptian amulet in the form of a scarab, dating back to the 9th to 8th centuries BC, was found by a group of students, at the site of archaeological excavations that were resumed after the lifting of the isolation regime, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority Educational Center.

"We were wandering around when I saw something that looked like a small toy on the ground," Gilad Stern of the IAA Educational Center, said. "An inner voice said to me: 'Pick it up and turn it over.' I was astonished: It was a scarab with a clearly incised scene, the dream of every amateur archaeologist. The pupils were really excited!"

Experts note that science is aware of thousands of amulets made in the form of scarabs. This beetle was considered sacred in Ancient Egypt. However, it was not only used by the Egyptians - neighboring peoples also believed that the scarab was able to protect them. The Egyptians worshiped the scarab as the embodiment of the Creator God.

In this case, the amulet found was extremely rare. Scientists say that only two amulets of similar age had been found: one in Lebanon, and one in Egypt. Previously, no such ancient amulets had been found in Israel.
3,000-Year-Old Scarab Found in Israel During School Field Trip
A group of tourists in Israel during a visit to an archaeological site in the northwestern Negev desert found an extremely rare Egyptian stone scarab.
A rare Egyptian amulet in the form of a scarab, dating back to the 9th to 8th centuries BC, was found by a group of students, at the site of archaeological excavations that were resumed after the lifting of the isolation regime, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority Educational Center.
“We were wandering around when I saw something that looked like a small toy on the ground,” Gilad Stern of the IAA Educational Center, said. “An inner voice said to me: 'Pick it up and turn it over.' I was astonished: It was a scarab with a clearly incised scene, the dream of every amateur archaeologist. The pupils were really excited!”
Experts note that science is aware of thousands of amulets made in the form of scarabs
. This beetle was considered sacred in Ancient Egypt. However, it was not only used by the Egyptians - neighboring peoples also believed that the scarab was able to protect them. The Egyptians worshiped the scarab as the embodiment of the Creator God.
In this case, the amulet found was extremely rare. Scientists say that only two amulets of similar age had been found: one in Lebanon, and one in Egypt. Previously, no such ancient amulets had been found in Israel.