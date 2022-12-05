International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20221205/women-marginalized-strata-hit-the-hardest-by-digital-divide-in-india-study-1105058590.html
Women, Marginalized Strata Hit the Hardest by Digital Divide in India: Study
Women, Marginalized Strata Hit the Hardest by Digital Divide in India: Study
According to researchers in their “India Inequality Report 2022: Digital Divide,” released on Monday, India has a gender gap of 40.4% in terms of Internet... 05.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-05T13:18+0000
2022-12-05T13:18+0000
india
survey
survey
survey
survey
survey
poor
oxfam
covid-19
rural
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/05/1105066372_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a9615b5aa26d9abaca168bf440175c93.jpg
Women in India are hit the hardest by inequalities based on caste, gender, and income (especially between rural and urban India), the latest Oxfam India report has found.While about 61 percent of men were using mobile phones in 2021, only 31 percent of women were reported to own cell phones that year.Meanwhile, eight percent of the general caste have access to a computer or laptop, while less than one percent of the Scheduled Tribes (ST) and two percent of the Scheduled Castes (SC) can afford such devices.Only three percent of the rural population owned a computer before the COVID-19 outbreak. This number slipped to just one percent post-COVID — which stands in contrast to the popular belief that the use of digital technology increased during the pandemic.The report also notes that most teachers in rural areas faced difficulty trying to arrange access for students to digital education during the pandemic.
https://sputniknews.com/20221201/how-africa-making-progress-in-eliminating-hivaids-despite-poverty-inequality--fraudsters-1104943074.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/05/1105066372_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e004f9da0a2ee87c01492d7c3223b19c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
women, unemployed, poor, digital india, oxfam, digital divide, covid, mobile phone
women, unemployed, poor, digital india, oxfam, digital divide, covid, mobile phone

Women, Marginalized Strata Hit the Hardest by Digital Divide in India: Study

13:18 GMT 05.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / MONEY SHARMAIn this photograph taken on October 4, 2019, women use a mobile phone as they sit outside their shop displaying items made of clay, at Kumhar Gram (Potter's Village) in New Delhi.
In this photograph taken on October 4, 2019, women use a mobile phone as they sit outside their shop displaying items made of clay, at Kumhar Gram (Potter's Village) in New Delhi. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / MONEY SHARMA
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
According to researchers in their “India Inequality Report 2022: Digital Divide,” released on Monday, India has a gender gap of 40.4% in terms of Internet access, the widest in the Asia-Pacific region.
Women in India are hit the hardest by inequalities based on caste, gender, and income (especially between rural and urban India), the latest Oxfam India report has found.
While about 61 percent of men were using mobile phones in 2021, only 31 percent of women were reported to own cell phones that year.

Citing data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the report says that the reach of digital technologies in India remains primarily limited to male, urban, upper-caste, and upper-class individuals.

This 16-year-old Kenyan girl lost her mother from AIDS-related complications and lives with the stigma of being HIV positive - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2022
Africa
How Africa Making Progress in Eliminating HIV/AIDS Despite Poverty, Inequality & Fraudsters
1 December, 16:09 GMT
Meanwhile, eight percent of the general caste have access to a computer or laptop, while less than one percent of the Scheduled Tribes (ST) and two percent of the Scheduled Castes (SC) can afford such devices.
Only three percent of the rural population owned a computer before the COVID-19 outbreak. This number slipped to just one percent post-COVID — which stands in contrast to the popular belief that the use of digital technology increased during the pandemic.
The report also notes that most teachers in rural areas faced difficulty trying to arrange access for students to digital education during the pandemic.

“India’s growing inequality is accentuated due to the digital divide,” Oxfam India Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Behar said, adding that “people without devices and [access to] the internet get further marginalized due to difficulties in accessing education, health, and public services.”

World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала