https://sputniknews.com/20221205/us-israeli-defense-firms-pen-deal-to-develop-american-version-of-iron-beam-laser-defense-system-1105077447.html

US, Israeli Defense Firms Pen Deal to Develop American Version of ‘Iron Beam’ Laser Defense System

US, Israeli Defense Firms Pen Deal to Develop American Version of ‘Iron Beam’ Laser Defense System

Two of the biggest American and Israeli defense contractors, Lockheed Martin and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, announced a new joint effort on Monday to... 05.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-05T19:11+0000

2022-12-05T19:11+0000

2022-12-05T19:11+0000

iron dome anti-missile system

laser system

israel

rafael advanced defense systems

lockheed martin

military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0e/1094771783_0:295:2048:1447_1920x0_80_0_0_738e5f7f18c9f014c91779510e8c646e.jpg

Few details were given by the companies in a Monday bulletin announcing the deal, aside from that the US intends to use the technology in the same way Israel does: as point-defense against drones and certain munitions, such as mortars and anti-tank rounds."Over the last three decades, alongside the DDR&D [Israeli Directorate of Defense and Research Development] and the Israeli Ministry of Defense, Rafael has invested in laser research and development, resulting in Iron Beam and we expect to become the first operational laser defense system of its kind. This serves as a clear example of Israeli-made capabilities leading to strategic cooperation which will greatly benefit both sides."In June, then-Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the Iron Beam could be deployed before the year was out, but last month Rafael said it was still a prototype and would take 2-3 years before it could enter service.US-Israeli cooperation on the Iron Beam is also notable since, as part of the above effort, Jerusalem notably refused to share essential operating code with the Pentagon for the Iron Dome system, which Washington looked into buying.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

iron dome anti-missile system, laser system, israel, rafael advanced defense systems, lockheed martin