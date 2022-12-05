https://sputniknews.com/20221205/tuesday-the-13th-ftxs-ceo-to-appear-before-us-house-financial-services-committee-1105040191.html

Tuesday The 13th: FTX's CEO To Appear Before US House Financial Services Committee

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and chief executive of infamous FTX, wrote on Sunday in his social media account that he would testify before the US House Financial Services Committee.Bankman-Fried's reply followed an invitation from the House Committee on Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters, which she had stated on December 2 during :She later publicly expressed the request through her social media accountFTX is a cryptocurrency exchange, which was founded in 2019. At its peak in 2021 it had over one million users and was the third largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume. The collapse of FTX began with an article published on November 2 by an information platform, specialised in cryptocurrency industry. Article contained information that substantial FTX funds were allegedly used to cover the losses of Alameda Research, a cryptocurrency trading firm, co-founded in September 2017 by Sam Bankman-Fried and Tara Mac Aulay. Investors then began withdrawing money from the exchange and selling FTT tokens. In just three days, several billion dollars were withdrawn from the cryptocurrency exchange.After that, Changpeng Zhao, CEO of rival exchange Binance, announced that Binance would sell its FTT assets. That resulted in a surge in customer withdrawals from FTX, leaving it unable to manage the processes. On 11 November 2022, FTX filed for bankruptcy protection.

