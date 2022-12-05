International
Trump-Era Security Adviser John Bolton Says He's Ready to Announce His 2024 Presidential Candidacy
Trump-Era Security Adviser John Bolton Says He's Ready to Announce His 2024 Presidential Candidacy
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton said in an interview that he is ready to consider entering the 2024 presidential race.
"I'd like to see Shermanesque statements from all the potential candidates. If I don't see that then I am going to seriously consider getting in [presidential campaign]," Bolton said on Monday.A Shermanesque statement is political jargon for a direct statement by a potential candidate to announce that he will not run for a particular elected position. The term derives from General William Tecumseh Sherman, who declined to run for president in the 1884 presidential election, saying: "I will not accept if nominated and will not serve if elected."Bolton also said "absolutely," when asked whether he is ready to consider getting into the 2024 presidential race.In Bolton's view, nearly 95% of the Republican voters disagree with former US President Donald Trump's statement that he is more important than the US Constitution.
Trump-Era Security Adviser John Bolton Says He's Ready to Announce His 2024 Presidential Candidacy

23:28 GMT 05.12.2022
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikNational Security Adviser John Bolton attends a meeting with President Donald Trump as he meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
National Security Adviser John Bolton attends a meeting with President Donald Trump as he meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2022
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton said in an interview that he is ready to consider entering the 2024 presidential race.
"I’d like to see Shermanesque statements from all the potential candidates. If I don’t see that then I am going to seriously consider getting in [presidential campaign]," Bolton said on Monday.
A Shermanesque statement is political jargon for a direct statement by a potential candidate to announce that he will not run for a particular elected position.
The term derives from General William Tecumseh Sherman, who declined to run for president in the 1884 presidential election, saying: "I will not accept if nominated and will not serve if elected."
Bolton also said "absolutely," when asked whether he is ready to consider getting into the 2024 presidential race.
In Bolton’s view, nearly 95% of the Republican voters disagree with former US President Donald Trump’s statement that he is more important than the US Constitution.
'America's Comeback Starts Right Now': Trump Officially Announces Bid for 2024 Presidential Election
16 November, 02:04 GMT
Americas
‘America’s Comeback Starts Right Now’: Trump Officially Announces Bid for 2024 Presidential Election
16 November, 02:04 GMT
