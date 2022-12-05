https://sputniknews.com/20221205/tehran-supports-minsks-intention-to-become-full-member-of-sco-says-iranian-ambassador-1105037963.html

Tehran Supports Minsk’s Intention to Become Full Member of SCO, Says Iranian Ambassador

Tehran Supports Minsk’s Intention to Become Full Member of SCO, Says Iranian Ambassador

MINSK (Sputnik) - Iran supports the intention of Belarus to become a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Iranian Ambassador to Minsk... 05.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-05T03:19+0000

2022-12-05T03:19+0000

2022-12-05T03:19+0000

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

iran

belarus

islamic republic

minsk

minsk

tehran

tehran

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/11/1100894377_0:291:3124:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4a31d098ebe69fe07cc84d3c503081fb.jpg

He said that relations between Belarus and Iran are currently at their peak level and pointed to the need for Minsk and Tehran to support each other in the international arena and fight against sanctions and other discriminatory steps of the West.The Iranian Ambassador recalled that his country has been under Western sanctions for over 40 years, but it is in that period that Iran "became much stronger, we were able to achieve excellent results in nuclear energy, nanotechnology, stem cell research and even space."The SCO is an international organization founded by Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan in 2001. In 2017, India and Pakistan were also admitted to the organization.In November, the Iranian parliament voted to back the Islamic Republic's membership in the SCO. Iran has been an observer at the organization, along with Belarus, Afghanistan and Mongolia.At the SCO summit in September, Belarus signed a document initiating the process of its admission. On September 26, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei expressed hope that Belarus would become a full SCO member by the end of 2023.

iran

belarus

islamic republic

minsk

minsk

tehran

tehran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), iran, belarus, islamic republic, minsk, minsk, tehran, tehran