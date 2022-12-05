https://sputniknews.com/20221205/spike-in-covid-19-cases-observed-in-argentina-according-to-ministry-of-health-1105037667.html

Spike in COVID-19 Cases Observed in Argentina According to Ministry of Health

BUENOS AIRES, (Sputnik) - The number of coronavirus cases has increased sharply over the past week in Argentina, according to data from the country's Ministry...

argentina

covid-19

In the previous week, Argentina reported a total of 12,609 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is four times as much as in the week before, when the country had 3,323 confirmed cases, the ministry said on Sunday.The COVID-19 death rate in Argentina has remained the same over the past two weeks (8-9 deaths a week).In October, Argentina completed phase one trials of its own coronavirus vaccine, which is expected to get approved next year.

argentina

