https://sputniknews.com/20221205/russian-companies-participate-in-the-big-5-show-2022-middle-east-construction-fair-1105069288.html

Russian Companies Participate in ‘The Big 5 Show 2022’ Middle East Construction Fair

Russian Companies Participate in ‘The Big 5 Show 2022’ Middle East Construction Fair

More than 10 export companies from Russia are taking part in the construction trade fair "The Big 5 Show 2022," taking place in Dubai, the Russian Export... 05.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-05T14:59+0000

2022-12-05T14:59+0000

2022-12-05T14:59+0000

russia

russian export center jsc (rec)

russia

trade

dubai

made in russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/16/1091725173_1:0:1125:632_1920x0_80_0_0_284a7600689dd3f369f15cbe1c0e3697.jpg

For more than 40 years, the Big 5 Show 2022, an international construction and building materials fair, has not only been a business and communication platform for the construction industry, but also a starting point for companies to enter the construction market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). More than 3,000 exhibitors from over 80 countries will participate in the event.The REC noted that companies from Russia are presenting sealing and board materials, wood processing products, composite construction materials, information technologies, and other products in the field of construction.During the exhibition, which will be held from December 5 to 8, the exhibitors of "Made in Russia" will hold more than 150 meetings with potential buyers.

https://sputniknews.com/20221107/made-in-russia-technologies-to-be-presented-at-saudi-elenex-2022-rec-says-1103851551.html

russia

dubai

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian export center jsc (rec), russia, trade, dubai, made in russia