Russian Companies Participate in ‘The Big 5 Show 2022’ Middle East Construction Fair

For more than 40 years, the Big 5 Show 2022, an international construction and building materials fair, has not only been a business and communication platform for the construction industry, but also a starting point for companies to enter the construction market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). More than 3,000 exhibitors from over 80 countries will participate in the event.The REC noted that companies from Russia are presenting sealing and board materials, wood processing products, composite construction materials, information technologies, and other products in the field of construction.During the exhibition, which will be held from December 5 to 8, the exhibitors of "Made in Russia" will hold more than 150 meetings with potential buyers.
More than 10 export companies from Russia are taking part in the construction trade fair "The Big 5 Show 2022," taking place in Dubai, the Russian Export Center (REC, part of the VEB.RF Group) reported on Monday.
, an international construction and building materials fair, has not only been a business and communication platform for the construction industry, but also a starting point for companies to enter the construction market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). More than 3,000 exhibitors from over 80 countries will participate in the event.
“The Big 5 Show 2022, the largest construction fair in the Middle East, opened in Dubai on Monday, December 5. This year, 14 exporters are participating in the Russian national exposition under the Made in Russia umbrella brand," the report said.
The REC noted that companies from Russia are presenting sealing and board materials, wood processing products, composite construction materials, information technologies, and other products in the field of construction.
" will hold more than 150 meetings with potential buyers.