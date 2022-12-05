https://sputniknews.com/20221205/pub-in-cape-town-called-out-over-racism-incident-1105071265.html

Pub in Cape Town Called Out Over Racism Incident

Hank’s Old Irish Pub in Cape Town was called out for racism after a video of an incident was pubished on social media.

Hank’s Old Irish Pub in Cape Town was called out for racism after a video of an incident was published on social media. In the clip, which has gone viral, Christopher Logan, a white man, confronts the pub's owner after Thabiso Danca, Logan's black friend, said he was denied entry by the establishment's staff.According to Danca, the pub's bouncer told the black customer that he had to be accompanied by a white person to enter, citing Hank’s Old Irish Pub’s right of admission policy. The staff also allegedly claimed that people like Danca "steal and caused trouble."Later, the pub issued a statement on the matter. It said that during its 30-year history, its staff has never been instructed to allow or prohibit entry based on skin color.The pub also noted in the statement that an internal investigation of the incident had been started. The establishment added, however, that a case of assault had been opened against Logan and Danca.

