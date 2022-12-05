https://sputniknews.com/20221205/oxford-english-dictionary-names-goblin-mode-as-word-of-year-2022-after-online-vote-1105044157.html

Oxford English Dictionary Names 'Goblin Mode' as Word of Year 2022 After Online Vote

Oxford English Dictionary Names 'Goblin Mode' as Word of Year 2022 After Online Vote

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Oxford English Dictionary has chosen the slang term "goblin mode" as the word of the year, using a public vote for the first time in its... 05.12.2022

The Oxford Word of the Year reflects the ethos, mood or preoccupations of the past twelve months, which has a potential as a term of lasting cultural significance."Goblin mode" is a slang term that is used to describe a type of behavior, which is "unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations," according to the dictionary.The expression was first used on Twitter in 2009, but went viral on social media in February this year. The term gained popularity after many countries eased COVID-19 restrictions, including lockdown, and some people started to reject the idea of "returning to normal life," rebelling against the "increasingly unattainable aesthetic stands and unsustainable lifestyles exhibited on social media."The Word of the Year choice was conducted online over the last two weeks, with more than 300,000 English speakers casting their vote. The term "metaverse" came in second place and hashtag "IStandWith" secured third place.

