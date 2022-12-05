https://sputniknews.com/20221205/nobel-week-2022-opens-in-stockholm-1105074312.html
Nobel Week 2022 Opens in Stockholm
Nobel Week 2022 Opens in Stockholm
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The annual Nobel week launched in Stockholm on Monday, with laureates of the 2022 prize being announced from December 5-10. 05.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-05T17:08+0000
2022-12-05T17:08+0000
2022-12-05T17:08+0000
world
nobel prize
stockholm
science
discovery
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/05/1105073911_0:185:2048:1337_1920x0_80_0_0_9289e1aa14ff9e42ce6bcf5cff582dd5.jpg
The event opened at the Stockholm City Hall with the traditional meeting with the chef and pastry chef for the Nobel Prize banquet, according to the official website.On Tuesday, the Nobel Assembly at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences will name Nobel Prize laureates in literature and medicine, according to the schedule.On December 7, the Academy will announce Nobel Prize laureates in physics, chemistry and economic sciences.The Nobel week will finish on December 10.The amount of money awarded this year for each of the Nobel prizes is set at 10 million Swedish Krona or about $965,250.
stockholm
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/05/1105073911_103:0:1956:1390_1920x0_80_0_0_6696ae26fe11d12446597e7918c36a4c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nobel week 2022 started, stockholm nobel week 2022, nobel week 2022 schedule
nobel week 2022 started, stockholm nobel week 2022, nobel week 2022 schedule
Nobel Week 2022 Opens in Stockholm
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The annual Nobel week launched in Stockholm on Monday, with laureates of the 2022 prize being announced from December 5-10.
The event opened at the Stockholm City Hall with the traditional meeting with the chef and pastry chef for the Nobel Prize banquet, according to the official website.
On Tuesday, the Nobel Assembly at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences will name Nobel Prize laureates in literature and medicine, according to the schedule.
On December 7, the Academy will announce Nobel Prize laureates in physics, chemistry and economic sciences.
The Nobel week will finish on December 10.
The amount of money awarded this year for each of the Nobel prizes is set at 10 million Swedish Krona or about $965,250.