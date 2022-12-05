https://sputniknews.com/20221205/nobel-week-2022-opens-in-stockholm-1105074312.html

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The annual Nobel week launched in Stockholm on Monday, with laureates of the 2022 prize being announced from December 5-10. 05.12.2022, Sputnik International

The event opened at the Stockholm City Hall with the traditional meeting with the chef and pastry chef for the Nobel Prize banquet, according to the official website.On Tuesday, the Nobel Assembly at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences will name Nobel Prize laureates in literature and medicine, according to the schedule.On December 7, the Academy will announce Nobel Prize laureates in physics, chemistry and economic sciences.The Nobel week will finish on December 10.The amount of money awarded this year for each of the Nobel prizes is set at 10 million Swedish Krona or about $965,250.

