New Zealand Wants to Bind Google and Alike to Pay for Local News

Recently, government regulators have turned their attention to the relationship between major transnational Internet companies and local news content...

2022-12-05T10:46+0000

According to a statement by Willie Jackson, New Zealand's minister of broadcasting, the country's Labour government is set to introduce a law that will require big digital platforms such as Google to pay local media companies for their content. The statement, which was released on Sunday, reads:According to the release, the law "will be designed as a backstop to encourage companies to reach high quality voluntary agreements in the first instance." The minister refers to similar practices in Australia (News Media Bargaining Code, already passed) and Canada (Online News Act, still in the hearings stage). He stresses that in both cases, large companies have made voluntary deals with local content producers to avoid the law being applied to them.As the Labour Party has a majority in New Zealand's Parliament, the law is expected to pass.A report issued on December 1 by the Australian Treasury claims that "the [News Media Bargaining] Code has been a success to date. Over 30 commercial agreements between digital platforms... and a cross section of Australian news businesses have been struck, agreements that were highly unlikely to have been made without the Code."*Meta is banned in Russia over extremism.

