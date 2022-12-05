https://sputniknews.com/20221205/macron-says-europe-us-relations-facing-de-synchronization-over-high-energy-prices-1105043571.html

Macron Says Europe-US Relations Facing 'De-Synchronization' Over High Energy Prices

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron has drawn attention to the "de-synchronization" in relations between Europe and the United States, as the... 05.12.2022

"I think this administration and President Biden personally is very much attached to Europe. But when you look at the situation today, there is indeed a de-synchronization. Why? Energy. Europe is a gas and oil buyer. The US is a producer," Macron told US media.The French president noted that industries and households of the US and Europe buy gas and oil at different prices, which therefore creates a big gap impacting purchasing power and competitiveness in the allied countries.Speaking about the situation in Ukraine, the president emphasized that Europe and the US engage in this conflict "for the same principles," but the cost of this involvement is different on both sides of the Atlantic.Macron paid an official visit to the US from November 29 to December 2. He met with US President Joe Biden in Washington on Thursday to discuss the situation in Ukraine, the economy, trade, energy and space cooperation.After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the European Union, the bloc has dramatically curbed its imports of Russian gas while looking for alternatives to Russian fuel, following a pledge to end its dependence on Moscow for energy supplies.

