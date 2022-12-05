International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Using Grad Rockets - DPR
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Using Grad Rockets - DPR
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending... 05.12.2022, Sputnik International
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
donbass
Shelling of Donetsk

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Using Grad Rockets - DPR

04:19 GMT 05.12.2022 (Updated: 04:21 GMT 05.12.2022)
Being updated
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.
Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge.

The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country.
After the strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said that almost half of the country's energy system had been put out of service.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
04:57 GMT 05.12.2022
Lithuania to Provide Kiev With 155mm Artillery Shells - Defense Minister
Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas says his country will transfer artillery shells of 155mm caliber to Ukraine.

"Lithuania sends 155mm ammunition for the Ukrainian artillery," Anusauskas said on Twitter.

On Saturday, Lithuania’s defense minister said that his country had repaired two more German self-propelled howitzers Panzerhaubitze 2000 (PzH 2000) and handed them over to Ukraine.

In earlier statements, Anusauskas had promised that Vilnius would repair at least 12 PzH 2000 units for Kiev.
04:32 GMT 05.12.2022
Russia's MoD Published Footage Showing Russian Aviation Crews Performing Combat Actions During Special Military Operation
04:31 GMT 05.12.2022
Russia's MoD Releases Footage of Military Vehicles Carrying Out Strikes on Ukrainian Positions
04:21 GMT 05.12.2022
Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Using Grad Rockets - DPR
Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Donetsk using BM-21 "Grad" rockets overnight, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) says.

"Shelling was recorded from the side of the armed formations of Ukraine in the direction of: 03:49 [00:49 GMT on Monday] Tonenkoye village - city of Donetsk (Voroshylovskyi District) 10 rockets were fired from BM-21 ‘Grad’," the DPR mission said in a statement on Telegram.

A Sputnik correspondent reported that two buildings were on fire in Donetsk on Monday morning, following the attack. One of the buildings houses a funeral home. A church was also damaged during the shelling.

According to DPR, two people, including a teenager, were injured in the shelling.
