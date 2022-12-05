LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Using Grad Rockets - DPR

Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Using Grad Rockets - DPR

Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Donetsk using BM-21 "Grad" rockets overnight, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) says.



"Shelling was recorded from the side of the armed formations of Ukraine in the direction of: 03:49 [00:49 GMT on Monday] Tonenkoye village - city of Donetsk (Voroshylovskyi District) 10 rockets were fired from BM-21 ‘Grad’," the DPR mission said in a statement on Telegram.



A Sputnik correspondent reported that two buildings were on fire in Donetsk on Monday morning, following the attack. One of the buildings houses a funeral home. A church was also damaged during the shelling.



According to DPR, two people, including a teenager, were injured in the shelling.