‘It’s Urgent & We Can Do It’: Macron Says He and Biden Will ‘Fix’ Spat Over US Subsidies Legislation

French President Emmanuel Macron said he and US President Joe Biden agreed to fix spat over US subsidies legislation.

French President Emmanuel Macron has revealed that he and President Joe Biden vowed to “fix” the spat over contentious US legislation that grants tax reductions and energy benefits to businesses which invest on American soil.Stopping short of elaborating on the ways the two leaders intended to resolve the confrontation over the US state subsidy plans, Macron reiterated:“It’s urgent to fix it,” he said. “We can do it.”It was earlier reported that Emmanuel Macron had pledged to resolve tensions between Brussels and Washington over the $430Bln Inflation Reduction Act as early as in “the first quarter of 2023”. Adopted in early August, the move grants generous tax breaks and energy benefits to businesses which invest in the US. Furthermore, the act encourages consumers to “Buy American” when it comes to such things as electric vehicles.Macron also indicated that the European Union was angling for exemptions from the 'protectionist' US legislation, similar to those enjoyed by Canada and Mexico.'Super-Aggressive' PoliciesThe French President had headed for the US on a state visit on November 30 amid rampant fears in Brussels that that EU industries, which had already taken a hit from the backfiring sanctions imposed on Russia by the bloc, would be impacted even more by Washington's 'super-aggressive' policies. US policies subsidizing American companies under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) had Macron up in arms, as he pronounced them to be "choices that will split the West" amid concerns they might rob Europeans of jobs in the energy and auto industry.A similarly concerned Olaf Scholz had met with Macron in October to discuss the “unfair competition from the US” and the possible need for the EU to "strike back," media had reported earlier. The German Chancellor and the French President during talks in Paris called the US state subsidy plans as representing "market-distorting measures."However, after the meeting between Macron and Biden in Washington, France's Finance Minister, Bruno Le Maire, said talks on the topic had shown progress.Speaking after talks with Macron, Biden claimed at a press conference that the act, which focuses investments predominantly on climate and social spending, had never been meant to put his country's allies at a disadvantage. He said the sides had agreed to discuss practical steps to coordinate and align approaches to "secure the supply chains, manufacturing and innovation on both sides of the Atlantic." Biden added:The 46th POTUS also hinted at “tweaks that we can make that can fundamentally make it easier for European countries to participate” in the electric vehicle program.Emmanuel Macron was quoted as saying that he and Biden had a "very good discussion on the act and [the two nations] decided to synchronize their approaches.”The divisive issue is on the agenda of the EU-US Trade and Technology Council meeting on December 5, at the University of Maryland campus in College Park, Maryland, US.Participants at the TTC meeting include US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and European Commission Executive Vice Presidents Valdis Dombrovskis and Margrethe Vestager.

