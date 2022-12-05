Elon Musk Hits Back at Kanye West After Rapper's 'Genetic Hybrid' Swipe

https://sputniknews.com/20221205/elon-musk-hits-back-at-kanye-west-after-rappers-genetic-hybrid-swipe-1105046800.html

Since taking over Twitter in October, Elon Musk has been involved in ugly spats with some prominent personalities, including rapper Kanye West. 05.12.2022, Sputnik International

New Twitter owner Elon Musk has hit back at Kanye West's dig at him following their war of words last week. This came after Twitter suspended West's account once again following its reinstatement two months ago after he violated the influential microblogging app's rules. West's Twitter account was earlier blocked for over expressing anti-Semitic views.The social media giant banned West from the platform after one of his posts was deemed as "inciting violence." The US musician had shared a post featuring the Swastika symbol, associated with Adolf Hitler's Nazism.After Musk suspended West's account from Twitter, he took to Instagram to mock the microblogging site's CEO."I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elons and he is the first genetic hybrid that stuck...Well let's not forget about Obama," he added.However, this isn't the first time Musk has been engaged in a confrontation with a popular figure on social media.In November, a squabble broke out between him and Tracy Hawkins, former Twitter vice president of work transformation, over the cost of food served to the company's employees. Musk, the world's richest man, said that the average cost of serving lunch to a worker during the past year was approximately $400 a day.Refuting Musk's claims, Hawkins said that the microblogging platform only spent $20-25 for lunch and breakfast per person per day. She even called him a "liar" over the issue.

