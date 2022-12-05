International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221205/doctors-fear-wave-of-worried-parents-after-deadly-throat-bug-kills-seventh-child-in-uk-1105054479.html
Doctors Fear Wave of Worried Parents After Deadly Throat Bug Kills Seventh Child in UK
Doctors Fear Wave of Worried Parents After Deadly Throat Bug Kills Seventh Child in UK
Along with a typical sore throat, symptoms of an invasive Streptococcus A infection can include fever, a red skin rash, diarrhoea and vomiting. Parents have... 05.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-05T13:50+0000
2022-12-05T13:52+0000
uk
children
illness
bacteria
britain
great britain
national health service (nhs)
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/05/1105054995_0:94:1922:1175_1920x0_80_0_0_8a007b71c29529d3410cd7651a995da7.jpg
A seventh British child has died following an outbreak of a dangerous throat bug.A 12-year-old boy from south London was announced on Saturday as the latest victim of the rare strain of Group A Streptococcus, or Strep A, that is sweeping the UK.Ruling Conservative Party chairman and minister without portfolio Nadhim Zahawi urged families to watch out for the signs of the disease, which is usually mild but can develop into a dangerous 'invasive' infection.Symptoms of Strep A are not limited to a sore throat and fever, but can include a red skin rash, diarrhoea and vomiting.The bug is a bacterial, not viral infection, meaning it can be treated with antibiotics.Oxford-base general practitioner (GP) Dr Helen Salisbury feared that fellow family doctors would be overwhelmed by worried parents bringing their children to be examined."From a parent’s point of view, it must be really scary. How do you know whether this sore throat is just a common or garden sore throat, or whether this is a prelude to something really serious?" she said.The sixth child to die of the bug has been identified as a seven-year-old girl from Penarth, near Cardiff in Wales.Her father said he initially gave her antihistamines and her inhaler to help her sleep. When her condition worsened in the morning he took her to the family GP, who prescribed steroids.
https://sputniknews.com/20221115/nhs-trusts-brace-for-tough-winter-amid-concerns-over-waiting-lists-cancer-targets--poll-1104145387.html
britain
great britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/05/1105054995_0:0:1922:1442_1920x0_80_0_0_434ad535fb209564a9f046c91a150063.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
strep a, uk, britain, nhs, nadhim zahawi, child deaths
strep a, uk, britain, nhs, nadhim zahawi, child deaths

Doctors Fear Wave of Worried Parents After Deadly Throat Bug Kills Seventh Child in UK

13:50 GMT 05.12.2022 (Updated: 13:52 GMT 05.12.2022)
© AP PhotoAn electron microscope image of Group A Streptococcus
An electron microscope image of Group A Streptococcus - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2022
© AP Photo
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
Along with a typical sore throat, symptoms of an invasive Streptococcus A infection can include fever, a red skin rash, diarrhoea and vomiting. Parents have been urged to be vigilant for the potentially fatal bacterial illness.
A seventh British child has died following an outbreak of a dangerous throat bug.
A 12-year-old boy from south London was announced on Saturday as the latest victim of the rare strain of Group A Streptococcus, or Strep A, that is sweeping the UK.
Ruling Conservative Party chairman and minister without portfolio Nadhim Zahawi urged families to watch out for the signs of the disease, which is usually mild but can develop into a dangerous 'invasive' infection.
"It is really important to be vigilant because in the very rare circumstance that it becomes serious, then it needs urgent treatment," he said in a TV interview on Monday.
Symptoms of Strep A are not limited to a sore throat and fever, but can include a red skin rash, diarrhoea and vomiting.
The bug is a bacterial, not viral infection, meaning it can be treated with antibiotics.
Oxford-base general practitioner (GP) Dr Helen Salisbury feared that fellow family doctors would be overwhelmed by worried parents bringing their children to be examined.
"From a parent’s point of view, it must be really scary. How do you know whether this sore throat is just a common or garden sore throat, or whether this is a prelude to something really serious?" she said.
"I know there are places where they’re really, really short of GPs and actually getting an appointment at all is hard," Salisbury admitted, but pleaded that her profession was "chronically long-term under-doctored in general practice."
A veteran wearing a Royal Hospital Chelsea hat, and in PPE (personal protective equipment) of a face mask, as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, stands outside the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2022
World
NHS Trusts Brace for Tough Winter Amid Concerns Over Waiting Lists, Cancer Targets – Poll
15 November, 08:32 GMT
The sixth child to die of the bug has been identified as a seven-year-old girl from Penarth, near Cardiff in Wales.
Her father said he initially gave her antihistamines and her inhaler to help her sleep. When her condition worsened in the morning he took her to the family GP, who prescribed steroids.

"My gut instinct is if she had antibiotics she would have been ok, but I'm not a medical professional, so I took what the GP said," he said.

World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала