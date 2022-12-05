https://sputniknews.com/20221205/doctors-fear-wave-of-worried-parents-after-deadly-throat-bug-kills-seventh-child-in-uk-1105054479.html

Doctors Fear Wave of Worried Parents After Deadly Throat Bug Kills Seventh Child in UK

Along with a typical sore throat, symptoms of an invasive Streptococcus A infection can include fever, a red skin rash, diarrhoea and vomiting.

A seventh British child has died following an outbreak of a dangerous throat bug.A 12-year-old boy from south London was announced on Saturday as the latest victim of the rare strain of Group A Streptococcus, or Strep A, that is sweeping the UK.Ruling Conservative Party chairman and minister without portfolio Nadhim Zahawi urged families to watch out for the signs of the disease, which is usually mild but can develop into a dangerous 'invasive' infection.Symptoms of Strep A are not limited to a sore throat and fever, but can include a red skin rash, diarrhoea and vomiting.The bug is a bacterial, not viral infection, meaning it can be treated with antibiotics.Oxford-base general practitioner (GP) Dr Helen Salisbury feared that fellow family doctors would be overwhelmed by worried parents bringing their children to be examined."From a parent’s point of view, it must be really scary. How do you know whether this sore throat is just a common or garden sore throat, or whether this is a prelude to something really serious?" she said.The sixth child to die of the bug has been identified as a seven-year-old girl from Penarth, near Cardiff in Wales.Her father said he initially gave her antihistamines and her inhaler to help her sleep. When her condition worsened in the morning he took her to the family GP, who prescribed steroids.

