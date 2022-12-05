https://sputniknews.com/20221205/croatia-defeat-japan-in-penalty-shootout-advance-to-fifa-world-cup-quarterfinals-1105076443.html
The match took place at the Al Janoub Stadium on Monday. The main and additional time of the match ended with the score 1-1. Daizen Maeda scored for Japan in the 43rd minute, Ivan Perisic equalized in the 55th.The Croatians beat the Japanese 3-1 on penalties. Croat goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks.Silver medalist of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the Croatian team will face on December 9 the winner of the Brazil-South Korea match.
Croatia Defeat Japan in Penalty Shootout, Advance to FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals
DOHA (Sputnik) - The Croatian national football team defeated the Japanese team in the Last 16 match of the World Cup in Qatar in a penalty shootout.
The match took place at the Al Janoub Stadium on Monday. The main and additional time of the match ended with the score 1-1. Daizen Maeda scored for Japan in the 43rd minute, Ivan Perisic equalized in the 55th.
The Croatians beat the Japanese 3-1 on penalties. Croat goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks.
Silver medalist of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the Croatian team will face on December 9 the winner of the Brazil-South Korea match.