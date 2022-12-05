International
2022 FIFA World Cup
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place in Doha, Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and 32 national teams are competing in eight groups. It is expected that about 5 billion people will watch this year's tournament.
Croatia Defeat Japan in Penalty Shootout, Advance to FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals
Croatia Defeat Japan in Penalty Shootout, Advance to FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals
DOHA (Sputnik) - The Croatian national football team defeated the Japanese team in the Last 16 match of the World Cup in Qatar in a penalty shootout.
The match took place at the Al Janoub Stadium on Monday. The main and additional time of the match ended with the score 1-1. Daizen Maeda scored for Japan in the 43rd minute, Ivan Perisic equalized in the 55th.The Croatians beat the Japanese 3-1 on penalties. Croat goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks.Silver medalist of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the Croatian team will face on December 9 the winner of the Brazil-South Korea match.
18:01 GMT 05.12.2022
