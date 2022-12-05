International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20221205/congress-shashi-tharoor-dismisses-talks-of-joining-this-political-party-1105059075.html
Congress Member Shashi Tharoor Dismisses Rumors That He Is Moving Political Party
Congress Member Shashi Tharoor Dismisses Rumors That He Is Moving Political Party
Relations between the party Congress and one of its prominent members Shashi Tharoor have been frosty since he threw his hat into the ring to stand as... 05.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-05T13:09+0000
2022-12-05T13:43+0000
india
shashi tharoor
indian national congress
kerala
state
opposition party
opposition
opposition
political opposition
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/07/1101604344_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3bc0824c3ab17299b9d6b00a708ffaf4.jpg
A day after Congress politician Shashi Tharoor was reportedly offered a post in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) by Kerala state president PC Chacko, the former sought to clarify the situation on Monday."I need to be welcomed if I am going there. I am not going to NCP. Such matters were not discussed with PC Chacko," Tharoor told reporters in Kerala's city Kochi.Tharoor's reaction came after Chacko, who was himself a member of the Congress for nearly five decades before leaving the party last year, urged him to join the NCP in Kannur.He added that he believed that Congress was ignoring Tharoor because the party is jealous of him.Tharoor, who remains popular in his home state of Kerala, recently won three consecutive elections in his Thiruvananthapuram parliamentary constituency. Despite his popularity, however, ties between the diplomat-turned-politician and Congress have been on a downward spiral in recent days.Last month, Congress left him out of the party's list of star campaigners for the Gujarat elections.The leader of the Opposition in Kerala's state assembly, VD Satheesan, has also accused him of running "parallel" activities in the coastal state, which Tharoor instantly rejected.
kerala
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/07/1101604344_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_41d19fd876e662c13196f118bf4ae083.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
shashi tharoor ncp, shashi tharoor ncp offer, tharoor ncp offer, tharoor ncp, shashi tharoor pc chacko, tharoor chacko ncp, tharoor declines ncp offer, shashi tharoor rejects ncp, tharoor rejects ncp, tharoor rejects ncp offer, nationalist congress party shashi tharoor, shashi tharoor nationalist congress party, tharoor nationalist congress party,
shashi tharoor ncp, shashi tharoor ncp offer, tharoor ncp offer, tharoor ncp, shashi tharoor pc chacko, tharoor chacko ncp, tharoor declines ncp offer, shashi tharoor rejects ncp, tharoor rejects ncp, tharoor rejects ncp offer, nationalist congress party shashi tharoor, shashi tharoor nationalist congress party, tharoor nationalist congress party,

Congress Member Shashi Tharoor Dismisses Rumors That He Is Moving Political Party

13:09 GMT 05.12.2022 (Updated: 13:43 GMT 05.12.2022)
© AP Photo / Altaf QadriSenior Congress party leader Shashi Tharoor, right, shows his documents as he files his nomination papers for the position of Congress party president, at the party's headquarter in New Delhi, India, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
Senior Congress party leader Shashi Tharoor, right, shows his documents as he files his nomination papers for the position of Congress party president, at the party's headquarter in New Delhi, India, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2022
© AP Photo / Altaf Qadri
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Relations between the party Congress and one of its prominent members Shashi Tharoor have been frosty since he threw his hat into the ring to stand as president of the party against establishment favorite Mallikarjun Kharge.
A day after Congress politician Shashi Tharoor was reportedly offered a post in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) by Kerala state president PC Chacko, the former sought to clarify the situation on Monday.
"I need to be welcomed if I am going there. I am not going to NCP. Such matters were not discussed with PC Chacko," Tharoor told reporters in Kerala's city Kochi.
Tharoor's reaction came after Chacko, who was himself a member of the Congress for nearly five decades before leaving the party last year, urged him to join the NCP in Kannur.
"If Congress MP Shashi Tharoor comes to NCP, we will accept him warmly. Shashi Tharoor will remain as Thiruvananthapuram MP even if the Congress party rejects him. I do not know why Congress is ignoring Tharoor," the NCP politician stated.
He added that he believed that Congress was ignoring Tharoor because the party is jealous of him.
Tharoor, who remains popular in his home state of Kerala, recently won three consecutive elections in his Thiruvananthapuram parliamentary constituency. Despite his popularity, however, ties between the diplomat-turned-politician and Congress have been on a downward spiral in recent days.
Last month, Congress left him out of the party's list of star campaigners for the Gujarat elections.
The leader of the Opposition in Kerala's state assembly, VD Satheesan, has also accused him of running "parallel" activities in the coastal state, which Tharoor instantly rejected.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала