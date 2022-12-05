https://sputniknews.com/20221205/congress-shashi-tharoor-dismisses-talks-of-joining-this-political-party-1105059075.html
Congress Member Shashi Tharoor Dismisses Rumors That He Is Moving Political Party
Congress Member Shashi Tharoor Dismisses Rumors That He Is Moving Political Party
Relations between the party Congress and one of its prominent members Shashi Tharoor have been frosty since he threw his hat into the ring to stand as... 05.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-05T13:09+0000
2022-12-05T13:09+0000
2022-12-05T13:43+0000
india
shashi tharoor
indian national congress
kerala
state
opposition party
opposition
opposition
political opposition
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/07/1101604344_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3bc0824c3ab17299b9d6b00a708ffaf4.jpg
A day after Congress politician Shashi Tharoor was reportedly offered a post in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) by Kerala state president PC Chacko, the former sought to clarify the situation on Monday."I need to be welcomed if I am going there. I am not going to NCP. Such matters were not discussed with PC Chacko," Tharoor told reporters in Kerala's city Kochi.Tharoor's reaction came after Chacko, who was himself a member of the Congress for nearly five decades before leaving the party last year, urged him to join the NCP in Kannur.He added that he believed that Congress was ignoring Tharoor because the party is jealous of him.Tharoor, who remains popular in his home state of Kerala, recently won three consecutive elections in his Thiruvananthapuram parliamentary constituency. Despite his popularity, however, ties between the diplomat-turned-politician and Congress have been on a downward spiral in recent days.Last month, Congress left him out of the party's list of star campaigners for the Gujarat elections.The leader of the Opposition in Kerala's state assembly, VD Satheesan, has also accused him of running "parallel" activities in the coastal state, which Tharoor instantly rejected.
kerala
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/07/1101604344_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_41d19fd876e662c13196f118bf4ae083.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
shashi tharoor ncp, shashi tharoor ncp offer, tharoor ncp offer, tharoor ncp, shashi tharoor pc chacko, tharoor chacko ncp, tharoor declines ncp offer, shashi tharoor rejects ncp, tharoor rejects ncp, tharoor rejects ncp offer, nationalist congress party shashi tharoor, shashi tharoor nationalist congress party, tharoor nationalist congress party,
shashi tharoor ncp, shashi tharoor ncp offer, tharoor ncp offer, tharoor ncp, shashi tharoor pc chacko, tharoor chacko ncp, tharoor declines ncp offer, shashi tharoor rejects ncp, tharoor rejects ncp, tharoor rejects ncp offer, nationalist congress party shashi tharoor, shashi tharoor nationalist congress party, tharoor nationalist congress party,
Congress Member Shashi Tharoor Dismisses Rumors That He Is Moving Political Party
13:09 GMT 05.12.2022 (Updated: 13:43 GMT 05.12.2022)
Relations between the party Congress and one of its prominent members Shashi Tharoor have been frosty since he threw his hat into the ring to stand as president of the party against establishment favorite Mallikarjun Kharge.
A day after Congress politician Shashi Tharoor was reportedly offered a post in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) by Kerala state president PC Chacko, the former sought to clarify the situation on Monday.
"I need to be welcomed if I am going there. I am not going to NCP. Such matters were not discussed with PC Chacko," Tharoor told reporters in Kerala's city Kochi.
Tharoor's reaction came after Chacko, who was himself a member of the Congress for nearly five decades before leaving the party last year, urged him to join the NCP in Kannur.
"If Congress MP Shashi Tharoor comes to NCP, we will accept him warmly. Shashi Tharoor will remain as Thiruvananthapuram MP even if the Congress party rejects him. I do not know why Congress is ignoring Tharoor," the NCP politician stated.
He added that he believed that Congress was ignoring Tharoor because the party is jealous of him.
Tharoor, who remains popular in his home state of Kerala
, recently won three consecutive elections in his Thiruvananthapuram parliamentary constituency. Despite his popularity, however, ties between the diplomat-turned-politician and Congress have been on a downward spiral in recent days.
Last month, Congress left him out of the party's list of star campaigners for the Gujarat elections
.
The leader of the Opposition in Kerala's state assembly, VD Satheesan, has also accused him of running "parallel" activities in the coastal state, which Tharoor instantly rejected.