https://sputniknews.com/20221205/closer-to-radio-wave-exploration-long-awaited-construction-of-biggest-radio-telescope-begins-1105070697.html

Closer to Radio Wave Exploration? Long-Awaited Construction of Biggest Radio Telescope Begins

Closer to Radio Wave Exploration? Long-Awaited Construction of Biggest Radio Telescope Begins

The Square Kilometre Array is composed of many radio telescopes of different types forming a single system. The scheme is operated by the Square Kilometre... 05.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-05T16:55+0000

2022-12-05T16:55+0000

2022-12-05T16:55+0000

science & tech

square kilometer array

western australia

south africa

observatory

cosmos

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107746/49/1077464905_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9cf6a62f5bd4369e2a617db107cdf8f4.jpg

The construction of new generation high-sensitivity radio telescopes has officially begun. The Square Kilometre Array will be the largest of its kind on Earth and will offer astrophysicists new tools to study the most fundamental aspects of our universe after it is finished in 2028.Preparations to build the SKA system have been underway for about three decades, since the 1980s, when scientists from many countries teamed up to figure out how radio waves could provide information about the history of our universe.In 2012, the SKA decided to host the main telescope at two sites in South Africa and Australia. These remote areas were chosen because there is no radio wave pollution produced by human technologies. This allows it to get the clearest images from space.Once operational, the SKA will use its unique sensitivity to detect radio signals emitted by cosmic sources billions of light years away. This development will break new ground in radio astronomy.The current members of the SKA Organisation are South Africa, Australia, the UK, China, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Switzerland. France, Germany, and Spain have been undergoing admission procedures. Canada, India, Japan, South Korea, and Sweden have also announced their intention to join the project.

western australia

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

square kilometre array construction has began, ska will work when, is ska alredy working, one of the biggest telescopes, ska will help to study cosmos