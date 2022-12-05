https://sputniknews.com/20221205/chinese-warship-reaches-bangladesh-for-dhakas-first-intl-fleet-review-1105046045.html
Chinese Warship Reaches Bangladesh for Dhaka’s First Int’l Fleet Review
Chinese Warship Reaches Bangladesh for Dhaka’s First Int’l Fleet Review
Bangladesh’s first-ever International Fleet Review (IFR) in the Bay of Bengal will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday.
A guided missile destroyer of the People’s Liberation Army-Navy (PLA-N) arrived at the Bangladeshi port of Cox’s Bazar on Monday to participate in Dhaka’s first ever ‘International Fleet Review (IFR)’ to be held from December 6-9.
The Changsha warship is part of naval destroyer flotilla under the Southern Theatre Command of the PLA Navy, per the Chinese defense ministry. Beijing underlined that the participation of its warship in the international fleet review is yet another instance of growing naval cooperation with regional navies.
In 2019, the PLA Navy’s destroyer also participated in a fleet review with 12 other countries in the Yellow Sea to mark the 70th founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China.
Who Is Taking Part in International Fleet Review?
As per Bangladesh Navy, navies of 55 “friendly nations” have been extended an invitation to participate in the IFR 2022. The list of invitees includes naval delegations from India, Russia, the United States, as well as a number of regional nations.
As per an official statement, Dhaka’s inaugural fleet review is being organized to commemorate the birth centenary of Bangladesh’s first Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, regarded as the country’s founder.
The naval event will also mark the golden jubilee of the 1971 War of Liberation, which led to the creation of modern-day Bangladesh
. Till 1971, Bangladesh was part of Pakistan and officially known as ‘East Pakistan’.
The Bangladesh Navy has said that the IFR 2022 is being organized to “strengthen cooperation” among the participating navies. It said that the maritime congress will also serve as an “ideal platform” for the navies to “showcase their prowess, naval diplomacy, goodwill and cooperation in a global arena”.
The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) of Bangladesh Admiral Mohammad Shaheen Iqbal has said that the IFR 2022 aims to “bring synergy into the maritime activities” of the participating nations to ensure “safe passage” at the sea.
The naval cooperation exercise comes at a time of heightened tensions
between the US and China in the Indo-Pacific region.
Last year, Beijing cautioned Dhaka in advance that joining the US-led Quad grouping comprising Australia, Japan and the US would “damage” ties between China and Bangladesh.
The advise by the Chinese Ambassador in Dhaka Li Jiming came amid increasing overtures towards Dhaka from the US.