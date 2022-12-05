https://sputniknews.com/20221205/chinese-ship-enters-indian-ocean-ahead-of-multiple-missile-tests-by-delhi-1105048963.html
Chinese Ship Enters Indian Ocean Ahead of Multiple Missile Tests by Delhi
Chinese Ship Enters Indian Ocean Ahead of Multiple Missile Tests by Delhi
India is keeping a close watch on Chinese naval vessels, including research and fishing ships operating in the Indian Ocean Region, amid rising competition... 05.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-05T10:22+0000
2022-12-05T10:22+0000
2022-12-05T10:22+0000
india
indian navy
china
pla
indian ocean
spy ship
pla navy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/05/1105053068_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cdb0b11df4603122002e321e63b477d3.jpg
Chinese missile and satellite tracking vessel the Yuan Wang V on Monday entered the Indian Ocean, days ahead of multiple missile test launches, including K-4, to be conducted by the Indian Army.The Chinese ship can reportedly track the trajectory, accuracy, speed, and range of missile tests in the area. The K-4 is the submarine-launched ballistic missile meant for the country’s indigenous nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs).On Saturday, Indian Navy chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar said that Chinese ships, including those of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, research, and fishing vessels operate in the IOR. An earlier visit by a Chinese naval ship at a Sri Lankan port in November triggered a tug-of-war between India and China, as the latter accused New Delhi of interfering in Sri Lanka’s sovereignty by creating "external obstruction."
https://sputniknews.com/20221021/watch-india-successfully-test-fires-new-generation-nuclear-capable-agni-missile-1102499383.html
china
indian ocean
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/05/1105053068_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_98832eecd0fab45024af3853f31fb87b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
chinese spy ship in indian ocean, china indian ocean region forum, bay of bengal, india hypersonic missile, yuan wang ship
chinese spy ship in indian ocean, china indian ocean region forum, bay of bengal, india hypersonic missile, yuan wang ship
Chinese Ship Enters Indian Ocean Ahead of Multiple Missile Tests by Delhi
India is keeping a close watch on Chinese naval vessels, including research and fishing ships operating in the Indian Ocean Region, amid rising competition with its northern neighbor.
Chinese missile and satellite tracking vessel the Yuan Wang V on Monday entered the Indian Ocean, days ahead of multiple missile test launches, including K-4, to be conducted by the Indian Army.
The Chinese ship can reportedly track the trajectory, accuracy, speed, and range of missile tests in the area.
The K-4 is the submarine-launched ballistic missile meant for the country’s indigenous nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs).
According to open-source intelligence expert Damien Symon, the Yuan Wang V is sailing near Indonesia. The expert, who runs a Twitter handle under the name @detresfa_, noted that India has issued multiple notifications for air exercise(s) and naval firing in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal for December 8-22.
On Saturday, Indian Navy chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar said that Chinese ships, including those of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, research, and fishing vessels operate in the IOR.
“There are a lot of Chinese ships which operate in the Indian Ocean Region. We have about 4-6 PLA Navy ships, then some research vessels which operate. A large number of Chinese fishing vessels operate in the Indian Ocean Region. We keep a close watch on all developments,” the Indian Navy chief said.
An earlier visit by a Chinese naval ship at a Sri Lankan port in November triggered a tug-of-war between India and China, as the latter accused New Delhi of interfering in Sri Lanka’s sovereignty by creating "external obstruction."