Chinese Ship Enters Indian Ocean Ahead of Multiple Missile Tests by Delhi

India is keeping a close watch on Chinese naval vessels, including research and fishing ships operating in the Indian Ocean Region, amid rising competition... 05.12.2022, Sputnik International

Chinese missile and satellite tracking vessel the Yuan Wang V on Monday entered the Indian Ocean, days ahead of multiple missile test launches, including K-4, to be conducted by the Indian Army.The Chinese ship can reportedly track the trajectory, accuracy, speed, and range of missile tests in the area. The K-4 is the submarine-launched ballistic missile meant for the country’s indigenous nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs).On Saturday, Indian Navy chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar said that Chinese ships, including those of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, research, and fishing vessels operate in the IOR. An earlier visit by a Chinese naval ship at a Sri Lankan port in November triggered a tug-of-war between India and China, as the latter accused New Delhi of interfering in Sri Lanka’s sovereignty by creating "external obstruction."

