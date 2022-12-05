https://sputniknews.com/20221205/blast-at-airfield-near-russias-ryazan-kills-3-people-injures-6-more-emergency-services-1105042689.html
Blast at Airfield Near Russia's Ryazan Kills 3 People, Injures 6 More: Emergency Services
"There was an ignition of a fuel truck as a result of an explosion. According to preliminary information, nine people were injured, three of them died," the services said.According to the emergency services, as a result of the fire and explosion of the fuel truck, a plane was damaged. The circumstances of the accident are being investigated.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three people were killed and six more were injured as a fuel tanker caught fire at an airfield near the Russian city of Ryazan, the emergency services told Sputnik on Monday.
"There was an ignition of a fuel truck as a result of an explosion. According to preliminary information, nine people were injured, three of them died," the services said.
The circumstances of the accident are being investigated.