Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Emergency Blackouts Continue in Kiev, Odessa and Dnepropetrovsk Regions
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending... 04.12.2022, Sputnik International
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russia
ukraine
special military operation, ukraine, russia, sanctions
This photograph taken on November 17, 2022, shows a view of a street in the city of Odessa, southern Ukraine, during a blackout.

LIVE UPDATES: Emergency Blackouts Continue in Kiev, Odessa and Dnepropetrovsk Regions

07:00 GMT 04.12.2022
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian attacks. In response to Russia’s op, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and increased arms supplies to the Kiev regime.
Energy facilities across Ukraine have been targeted by Russia starting October 10 in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure and as a response to Kiev's terrorist attack against the Crimean Bridge.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal has said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged. Authorities have urged people to reduce their use of electricity and resorted to rolling blackouts.
Over the past months, air raid alerts have been sounded in Ukrainian regions every day, with many parts of the country experiencing power cuts.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
07:01 GMT 04.12.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Kiev Plotting Provocation to Subvert UN Initiative on Resumption of Ammonia Transit, Source Says
07:00 GMT 04.12.2022
Emergency Blackouts Continue in Kiev, Odessa and Dnepropetrovsk Regions
