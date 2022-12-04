LIVE UPDATES: Emergency Blackouts Continue in Kiev, Odessa and Dnepropetrovsk Regions

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian attacks. In response to Russia’s op, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and increased arms supplies to the Kiev regime.
Energy facilities across Ukraine have been targeted by Russia starting October 10 in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure and as a response to Kiev's terrorist attack against the Crimean Bridge.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal has said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged. Authorities have urged people to reduce their use of electricity and resorted to rolling blackouts.
Over the past months, air raid alerts have been sounded in Ukrainian regions every day, with many parts of the country experiencing power cuts.