https://sputniknews.com/20221204/japan-planning-to-build-up-to-8-lng-fired-thermal-power-plants-by-2030-reports-say-1105022086.html

Japan Planning to Build Up to 8 LNG-Fired Thermal Power Plants by 2030, Reports Say

Japan Planning to Build Up to 8 LNG-Fired Thermal Power Plants by 2030, Reports Say

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is considering building seven or eight thermal power plants working on liquefied natural... 04.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-04T08:16+0000

2022-12-04T08:16+0000

2022-12-04T08:16+0000

world

japan

lng

power plant

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/04/1105021940_0:128:2501:1534_1920x0_80_0_0_0c4d180ed5ae56f2513d840e16991d1b.jpg

New LNG-fired power plants could cover up to 3% of Japan's peak demand in winter and summer, newspaper said, adding that construction of such plants would require investments worth around 100 billion yen ($745 million).According to the newspaper, the ministry is going to cooperate with private companies by covering their building and investment costs during the construction of new thermal power plants with a total capacity of 6,000 megawatts.The newspaper also reported that the project's main goal would be to cope with projected power shortages in coming years amid uncertainties in the international market.On Thursday, a power-saving campaign during the winter period started in Japan for the first time in seven years, with the government urging people and businesses to set heating temperatures low and take other measures to limit the use of electricity amid concerns about possible energy shortages.

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

japan, lng-fired thermal power plants