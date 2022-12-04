https://sputniknews.com/20221204/israels-netanyahu-criticizes-trump-for-his-dinner-with-kanye-west-and-nick-fuentes-1105037363.html

Israel's Netanyahu Criticizes Trump For His Dinner With Kanye West and Nick Fuentes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu has criticized former US President Donald Trump for his dinner with artist Ye, formerly... 04.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-04T22:42+0000

2022-12-04T22:42+0000

2022-12-04T22:42+0000

benjamin netanyahu

israel

israel

donald trump

kanye west

white supremacy

white supremacists

In late November, Trump said that he met with Ye accompanied by an unknown guest of his residence at Mar-a-Lago. Some media outlets reported that the unknown guest was Fuentes, who has a history of making racist remarks, while others reported that he was not present at the Mar-a-Lago dinner with Ye. The rapper has also been accused of anti-Semitism for his comments about disproportionate Jewish representation in certain industries and for claiming that black people are the real Jews.When asked by an NBC News anchor if his attitude to Trump changed following these reports, Netanyahu praised Trump for doing "great things for Israel" such as recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital and endorsing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, for which he "remains appreciative."Trump has been criticized for claiming the US Jewish community was not grateful enough for his support of Israel during his time in office.

