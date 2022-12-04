https://sputniknews.com/20221204/indian-navy-to-hold-operational-demonstrations-to-mark-its-role-in-1971-pakistan-war-1105018784.html

Indian Navy to Hold 'Operational Demonstrations' to Mark its Role in 1971 Pakistan War

The 1971 India-Pakistan War, which led to the creation of Bangladesh, is regarded among the greatest military successes of New Delhi. Moscow played a critical... 04.12.2022, Sputnik International

The Indian Navy will carry out “operational demonstrations” on Sunday as part of annual ‘Navy Day’ celebrations which are held to commemorate its role in the 1971 War against Pakistan, or the Bangladesh ‘Liberation War'.This year would mark the first instance when the Navy Day celebration are being organized outside the national capital New Delhi, as per a defense ministry statement.Indian warships, submarines and the aircraft will display their fire power and other capabilities in the waters at Vishakhapatnam, a Bay of Bengal port serving as the headquarter of the country’s Eastern Naval Command.The demonstrations will be presided over by Indian President Droupadi Murmu, as per the ministry statement.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and India’s Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R. Hari Kumar have sent out congratulatory messages to the country on the occasion.Singh lauded the role of Indian Navy in ensuring “impeccable maritime security.”The Indian Navy chief paid his obeisance to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial in New Delhi in the morning.As part of Operation ‘Trident’ launched by the Indian Navy during the 1971 War, three Indian missile boats attacked the Pakistani port of Karachi in response to a Pakistani offensive on Indian airbases at the western frontier. The Indian naval offensive led to the sinking of four Pakistani vessels and killings of dozens of Pakistani sailors.India’s involvement in the war was triggered by the influx of millions of East Pakistani (modern day Bangladesh) refugees escaping persecution from Pakistani forces who were cracking down on an independence movement. Eventually, India’s then prime minister Indira Gandhi ordered a military intervention.

