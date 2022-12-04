https://sputniknews.com/20221204/gunmen-attack-mosque-in-northern-nigeria-abduct-nearly-20-people-1105036994.html

Gunmen Attack Mosque in Northern Nigeria, Abduct Nearly 20 People

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gunmen stormed a mosque in Nigeria's northern state of Katsina, kidnapping 19 worshippers and shooting an imam, local media reported on... 04.12.2022, Sputnik International

The perpetrators abducted 19 people from a local mosque on Saturday evening, the Punch newspaper said, adding that six victims were later rescued.Police spokesman confirmed the attack to the media.While local media did not specify whether the attack claimed any lives, Reuters reported, citing a local resident, that around 12 people were killed in the attack, including the chief imam.

