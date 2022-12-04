International
https://sputniknews.com/20221204/gunmen-attack-mosque-in-northern-nigeria-abduct-nearly-20-people-1105036994.html
Gunmen Attack Mosque in Northern Nigeria, Abduct Nearly 20 People
Gunmen Attack Mosque in Northern Nigeria, Abduct Nearly 20 People
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gunmen stormed a mosque in Nigeria's northern state of Katsina, kidnapping 19 worshippers and shooting an imam, local media reported on... 04.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-04T21:27+0000
2022-12-04T21:27+0000
nigeria
muslim
muslim
anti-muslim
attack
abduction
abduction
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/03/1104990591_117:0:672:312_1920x0_80_0_0_71a542078bee3773896de8013cd573e9.png
The perpetrators abducted 19 people from a local mosque on Saturday evening, the Punch newspaper said, adding that six victims were later rescued.Police spokesman confirmed the attack to the media.While local media did not specify whether the attack claimed any lives, Reuters reported, citing a local resident, that around 12 people were killed in the attack, including the chief imam.
nigeria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/03/1104990591_186:0:602:312_1920x0_80_0_0_f00b860e7ae1e0704b6bae8a4491564f.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nigeria, muslim, muslim, anti-muslim, attack, abduction, abduction
nigeria, muslim, muslim, anti-muslim, attack, abduction, abduction

Gunmen Attack Mosque in Northern Nigeria, Abduct Nearly 20 People

21:27 GMT 04.12.2022
© Arise NewsNigerian President Muhammadu Buhari
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2022
© Arise News
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gunmen stormed a mosque in Nigeria's northern state of Katsina, kidnapping 19 worshippers and shooting an imam, local media reported on Sunday.
The perpetrators abducted 19 people from a local mosque on Saturday evening, the Punch newspaper said, adding that six victims were later rescued.
Police spokesman confirmed the attack to the media.
"The terrorists stormed the mosque at Maigamji [village] while people were observing Issaih prayers. They shot and injured the Imam and one other person. Those people are currently responding to treatment in the hospital. The terrorists also abducted some worshippers that night," state police spokesman Gambo Isah was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
While local media did not specify whether the attack claimed any lives, Reuters reported, citing a local resident, that around 12 people were killed in the attack, including the chief imam.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала