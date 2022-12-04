https://sputniknews.com/20221204/germany-expects-partners-to-join-price-cap-on-russian-oil-says-german-foreign-minister-1105036828.html

Germany Expects Partners to Join Price Cap on Russian Oil, Says German Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany hopes that its international partners will comply with the price cap imposed on Russian oil without formally being a part of it... 04.12.2022, Sputnik International

Baerbock will pay an official visit to New Delhi from December 5-6 to hold talks with her Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The ministers will discuss bilateral, as well as regional and global issues of mutual concern.When asked if she plans to touch upon India's growing imports of Russian oil during her upcoming meeting with Jaishankar, Baerbock said that Germany is aware that "many states have different economic constraints," but strongly encourages its partners to join sanctions against Moscow.On Friday, the European Union reached an agreement on setting a price cap on Russian oil at $60 per barrel. The cap will be reviewed every two months to remain at 5% below International Energy Agency benchmark. The G7 nations and Australia also agreed that same day to set a $60 price ceiling on oil from Russia.

