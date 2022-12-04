https://sputniknews.com/20221204/eu-must-take-action-before-us-green-subsidies-create-unfair-competition-says-von-der-leyen-1105037489.html

EU Must ‘Take Action’ Before US Green Subsidies Create ‘Unfair Competition’, Says von der Leyen

EU Must ‘Take Action’ Before US Green Subsidies Create ‘Unfair Competition’, Says von der Leyen

Coming just days after French President Macron warned Biden’s green subsidies could “fragment the West,” the EU Commission president’s remarks suggest a... 04.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-04T23:59+0000

2022-12-04T23:59+0000

2022-12-04T23:59+0000

eu commission

european commission

ursula von der leyen

emmanuel macron

joe biden

biden administration

subsidies

federal subsidies

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/13/1095638815_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_442c4787086a0aaef384a5cfcfaf66e6.jpg

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that the European Union “must take action” in response to hundreds of billions in new US ‘green’ subsidies which she said “could lead to unfair competition.”Von der Leyen called on the EU to demand the US to alter the Inflation Reduction Action, a $738 billion Democrat-led spending package which included $391 billion toward green energy projects, noting the “risk that the IRA could lead to unfair competition, could close markets and, thus, fragment critical supply chains.”If they don’t, she suggested the EU would take matters into its own hands.It’s unusual for an important EU functionary to use the word ‘competitors’ to describe the US, though von der Leyen claimed that “competition and co-operation can be two faces of the same coin”.But while she said it was not in the interest of the EU – “nor in the interest of the Americans,” to “engage in a costly trade war with the United States,” the EU Commission President insisted that “Europe will always do what is right for Europe.”“So yes, the European Union will respond in an adequate and well-calibrated manner to the Inflation Reduction Act," said von der Leyen. It’s not the first time this week a high-ranking European official has publicly chastised the Biden administration for its controversial climate subsidies.In public, Macron wasn’t much more polite. “The choices of the past few months, in particular the IRA, are choices that will fragment the west,” Macron said Wednesday at the French embassy in DC. “We need to co-ordinate and re-synchronise our policy agendas.”

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wyatt Reed

Wyatt Reed

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wyatt Reed

eu commission, european commission, ursula von der leyen, emmanuel macron, joe biden, biden administration, subsidies, federal subsidies