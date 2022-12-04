https://sputniknews.com/20221204/elon-musk-says-twitter-censorship-of-hunter-biden-scoop-was-definition-of-election-interference-1105017406.html

Elon Musk Says Twitter Censorship of Hunter Biden Scoop Was 'Definition of Election Interference'

Elon Musk Says Twitter Censorship of Hunter Biden Scoop Was 'Definition of Election Interference'

Elon Musk said on Twitter Spce event that Twitter censorship of Hunter Biden story was the definition of election interference

2022-12-04T05:34+0000

2022-12-04T05:34+0000

2022-12-04T05:35+0000

americas

twitter

elon musk

hunter biden

joe biden

election interference

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094292013_0:33:1293:760_1920x0_80_0_0_600bd68d11a0db2a3999cf41dd4a108c.jpg

Elon Musk believes that the inside story of how Twitter suppressed the “Hunter Biden laptop” bombshell scoop just weeks before Joe Biden’s election is equivalent to meddling in the 2020 poll.The Tesla and SpaceX CEO, participating in a 'Twitter Spaces' audio event on Saturday, added:"Frankly, Twitter was acting like an arm of the Democratic National Committee, it was absurd."Elon Musk was weighing in on the first instalment of the so-called “Twitter Files” which he had teased earlier and that was dropped on December 2 after Musk had provided investigative journalist Matt Taibbi with the social media platform's internal documents.The world's richest man explained his decision to dig deep into the Twitter archives to lay bare how the company suppressed a damaging story regarding US President Joe Biden's son, saying:Musk added that besides Taibbi, he had given "unfettered access" to the internal files to journalist Bari Weiss, claiming he had no sway over how they were revealed.In late November, Elon Musk vowed that under his guidance, 'Twitter 2.0' would be "far more effective, transparent, and even-handed." At the time, he similarly claimed that Twitter "failed in trust and safety for a very long time and has interfered in elections.""The Twitter Files, Part One: How and Why Twitter Blocked the Hunter Biden Laptop Story" is based on redacted emails of employees of the social media site. The leaked email exchanges revealed how "Twitter took extraordinary steps to suppress the story, removing links and posting warnings that it may be ‘unsafe.’" Furthermore, a tool usually set aside for extreme cases, e.g. child pornography, was resorted to, as the scoop's transmission via direct message was also blocked, per Taibbi's Twitter thread. The original Hunter Biden story had been labelled by a small circle of top-level executives at Twitter as “hacked material” without any evidence to support this, it was claimed in the "Files." Many of the staff, such as former VP of Global Comms Brandon Borrman, questioned whether they could "truthfully claim that this is part of the policy.” However, in response, former Twitter Deputy General Counsel Jim Baker appeared to argue in the leaked exchanges that it was “reasonable” to assume materials had been hacked and that “caution is warranted.”Despite the fact that “everyone knew this was f***ed", one former employee said, no one appeared to have the "guts" to stand up to it.Furthermore, the decision to censor reporting on the laptop story was taken behind the back of then-chief executive and co-founder Jack Dorsey, with Vijaya Gadde, Twitter’s former head of legal, policy, and trust, apparently assuming a “key role” in this. The leaked exchanges also appeared to show Twitter staffers asked to "review" tweets perceived as "problematic" by "the Biden team," and seeming to center on pornographic images of Hunter Biden.Originally run by The New York Post on October 14, 2020, the exclusive story first hinted at a corruption scheme allowing Hunter Biden to peddle access to his father Joe Biden (while the latter was serving as Barack Obama’s vice-president) to businessmen and women from a host of foreign entities. The details, contained in over 200 gigabytes of data, including nearly 130,000 emails, text messages from Hunter Biden’s iPhone, photos and videos, and other files were discovered on the damaged MacBook Pro he had left at a computer repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware. Reporting on Hunter’s alleged shady dealings with foreign businessmen was swept under the carpet by mainstream media, and denounced as a "Russian disinformation" scheme. It was censored by Facebook* and Twitter. However, subsequent investigations by US law enforcement and media outlets would confirm the story was not the result of hacked material.The first instalment of the “Twitter Files” elicited a swift response from the Republicans, including House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, Senators Rand Paul and Josh Hawley.McCarthy vowed that once House Republicans officially take majority control of the lower chamber, in January, they intended to “get answers for the American people and the accountability they deserve.” In mid-November, House Republicans announced a criminal probe into the Biden family.*Meta (Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia over extremist activities.

https://sputniknews.com/20221203/twitter-files-reveal-internal-doubts-about-hacked-excuse-for-censoring-hunter-biden-laptop-story-1104990020.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221203/twittergate-key-takeaways-from-exposed-censorship-of-hunter-biden-laptop-scoop-1104993224.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221117/house-republicans-announce-hunter-biden-probe-1104340523.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

hunter biden, twitter, how twitter censored hunter biden story, elon musk calls twitter censorship of hunter biden scoop election interference