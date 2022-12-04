https://sputniknews.com/20221204/dominican-republic-plans-to-export-coffee-other-goods-to-russia-via-third-states-envoy-says-1105019324.html
Dominican Republic Plans to Export Coffee, Other Goods to Russia Via Third States, Envoy Says
Dominican Republic Plans to Export Coffee, Other Goods to Russia Via Third States, Envoy Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Dominican Republic plans to start exporting rum, coffee, avocado and some other goods to Russia through the third countries, Dominican... 04.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-04T06:21+0000
2022-12-04T06:21+0000
2022-12-04T06:21+0000
russia
dominican republic
russia
export
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107574/40/1075744082_0:131:3175:1917_1920x0_80_0_0_d52386b408580a59dd43cde1abdfbe71.jpg
"We are exporting lots of coffee to Russia... Now it is also sold, but prices have gone up... the export volume has decreased this year due to logistical problems. But now we are trying to start supplying coffee through Yerevan or Almaty," the ambassador said.Dannenberg noted that his country could export coffee through Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, while also considering using the Armenian capital of Yerevan for supplies of Dominican cigars, tobacco, rum and avocado to Russia.According to the ambassador, the Dominican Republic, on its part, is also willing to import more food products from Russia, as their quality remain high.
dominican republic
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107574/40/1075744082_223:0:2952:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8165ead81fc7d39934571576be9ab668.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
dominican republic, export, coffee, goods, russia
dominican republic, export, coffee, goods, russia
Dominican Republic Plans to Export Coffee, Other Goods to Russia Via Third States, Envoy Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Dominican Republic plans to start exporting rum, coffee, avocado and some other goods to Russia through the third countries, Dominican Ambassador to Russia Hans Dannenberg told Sputnik on Sunday.
"We are exporting lots of coffee to Russia... Now it is also sold, but prices have gone up... the export volume has decreased this year due to logistical problems. But now we are trying to start supplying coffee through Yerevan or Almaty," the ambassador said.
Dannenberg noted that his country could export coffee through Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, while also considering using the Armenian capital of Yerevan for supplies of Dominican cigars, tobacco, rum and avocado to Russia.
According to the ambassador, the Dominican Republic
, on its part, is also willing to import more food products from Russia, as their quality remain high.