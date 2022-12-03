https://sputniknews.com/20221203/why-movements-need-to-create-their-own-media-and-tell-their-stories-1104988372.html

Why Movements Need to Create Their Own Media and Tell Their Stories

Why Movements Need to Create Their Own Media and Tell Their Stories

Navy Officers Commit Murder With Impunity, Tesla Facility Harms Community It Is In, Sports Media Ignores Jerry Jones Article 03.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-03T09:13+0000

2022-12-03T09:13+0000

2022-12-03T09:14+0000

by any means necessary

radio

navy

elon musk

fifa

nba

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/02/1104988143_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_444c2d78381db5e0d8535d6253276d1d.png

Why Movements Need To Create Their Own Media and Tell Their Stories Navy Officers Commit Murder With Impunity, Tesla Facility Harms Community It Is In, Sports Media Ignores Jerry Jones Article

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing editor of CovertAction Magazine and author of four books on U.S. foreign policy, including The Russians are Coming, Again, with John Marciano and Obama's Unending Wars to discuss how gruesome murders and crimes committed by Navy officers are not only treated with impunity but glorified, the origins of SEAL Team Six and other military groups in the Vietnam war and the crimes they committed in that conflict, how the actions of SEAL Team Six during the raid on Osama Bin Laden’s compound caused issues with attempts to verify Bin Laden’s identity, and how the glorification of figures like Chris Kyle in entertainment media serve to manufacture consent for these crimes.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brianna Griffith, journalist with Liberation News to discuss allegations of wage theft and safety violations at the Tesla facility near Austin, Texas, how Tesla and its facility has held the community it is located in hostage and forced budget cuts on things like schools, and how this connects to the smoke and mirrors tactics that Elon Musk regularly engages in.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sport to discuss Lebron James’ comments the lack of questions he was asked about the Washington Post article on Jerry Jones’ failure to hire Black coaches and how it compares to the bombardment of questions he received about Kyrie Irving, the ongoing fallout following the Kyrie Irving controversy and how it is being used by the Anti-Defamation League to push its racist and pro-Zionist message, and an Iranian journalist’s questioning of US Men’s Soccer Team member Tyler Adams on discrimination faced by Black people in the US.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rachel Hu, organizer and co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin Podcast to discuss the protests against lockdowns in China and what the western corporate media is getting wrong about the protests and China’s zero-COVID policy, how this is just the latest installment in the long-running propaganda campaign against China and the racism used in that campaign, the demonization of anti-war activists and people calling for peace in Ukraine, and the importance of creating media for the movement that breaks through propaganda narratives pushed by the corporate media.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

radio, navy, elon musk, fifa, nba, china, аудио