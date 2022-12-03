https://sputniknews.com/20221203/suspected-murderer-in-shraddha-walkar-case-used-cleaver-to-dismember-body-1104993062.html

Suspected Murderer in Shraddha Walkar Case Used Cleaver to Dismember Body

Delhi Police arrested Aftab Ameen Poonawalla on 14 November under suspicion of killing and chopping up the body parts of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. 03.12.2022, Sputnik International

In yet another gruesome turn in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, it has been revealed that her suspected killer, Aftab Ameen Poonawalla, used a cleaver to dismember her.According to Indian media reports on Saturday quoting sources, Poonawalla cut his live-in partner’s hands off after strangling her.It has been reported that the disclosure was made by the accused during a drug test on Friday: Poonawalla reportedly told police where he dumped the weapon used to chop up Walkar’s body and police are now looking for the weapon.Police recovered five knives last week and one more weapon this week. All have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to ascertain whether they were used in the murder by the accused.Walkar's gruesome murder was unearthed after Delhi Police said on 14 November that they had arrested Poonawalla for allegedly killing and dismembering the woman.Poonawalla allegedly chopped Walkar’s body into 35 pieces and disposed of them at various locations in Delhi.Media reports suggested that the accused had kept the body parts in a refrigerator for three weeks before getting rid of them. So far, the police have recovered 13 body parts but the skull has yet to be recovered.Poonawalla is currently being held in Tihar Jail No 4 which is for first-time offenders.

