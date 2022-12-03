International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20221203/suspected-murderer-in-shraddha-walkar-case-used-cleaver-to-dismember-body-1104993062.html
Suspected Murderer in Shraddha Walkar Case Used Cleaver to Dismember Body
Suspected Murderer in Shraddha Walkar Case Used Cleaver to Dismember Body
Delhi Police arrested Aftab Ameen Poonawalla on 14 November under suspicion of killing and chopping up the body parts of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. 03.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-03T06:35+0000
2022-12-03T06:35+0000
india
delhi
new delhi
murder
murder suspect
murder charges
crime
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/03/1104994602_0:151:1600:1051_1920x0_80_0_0_ad96fb95d2f2f59caae2ecf04df2646a.jpg
In yet another gruesome turn in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, it has been revealed that her suspected killer, Aftab Ameen Poonawalla, used a cleaver to dismember her.According to Indian media reports on Saturday quoting sources, Poonawalla cut his live-in partner’s hands off after strangling her.It has been reported that the disclosure was made by the accused during a drug test on Friday: Poonawalla reportedly told police where he dumped the weapon used to chop up Walkar’s body and police are now looking for the weapon.Police recovered five knives last week and one more weapon this week. All have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to ascertain whether they were used in the murder by the accused.Walkar's gruesome murder was unearthed after Delhi Police said on 14 November that they had arrested Poonawalla for allegedly killing and dismembering the woman.Poonawalla allegedly chopped Walkar’s body into 35 pieces and disposed of them at various locations in Delhi.Media reports suggested that the accused had kept the body parts in a refrigerator for three weeks before getting rid of them. So far, the police have recovered 13 body parts but the skull has yet to be recovered.Poonawalla is currently being held in Tihar Jail No 4 which is for first-time offenders.
delhi
new delhi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/03/1104994602_0:0:1600:1200_1920x0_80_0_0_be0cc04eada5db597ff240d4fbeeb4b6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
shraddha walkar murder case, aftab ameen poonawalla, delhi police, mehrauli, chinese knife, narco test, polygraphy test
shraddha walkar murder case, aftab ameen poonawalla, delhi police, mehrauli, chinese knife, narco test, polygraphy test

Suspected Murderer in Shraddha Walkar Case Used Cleaver to Dismember Body

06:35 GMT 03.12.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Courtesy of GCNorton / Cleaver
Cleaver - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Courtesy of GCNorton /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
Delhi Police arrested Aftab Ameen Poonawalla on 14 November under suspicion of killing and chopping up the body parts of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar.
In yet another gruesome turn in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, it has been revealed that her suspected killer, Aftab Ameen Poonawalla, used a cleaver to dismember her.
According to Indian media reports on Saturday quoting sources, Poonawalla cut his live-in partner’s hands off after strangling her.
It has been reported that the disclosure was made by the accused during a drug test on Friday: Poonawalla reportedly told police where he dumped the weapon used to chop up Walkar’s body and police are now looking for the weapon.
Police recovered five knives last week and one more weapon this week. All have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to ascertain whether they were used in the murder by the accused.
Walkar's gruesome murder was unearthed after Delhi Police said on 14 November that they had arrested Poonawalla for allegedly killing and dismembering the woman.
Poonawalla allegedly chopped Walkar’s body into 35 pieces and disposed of them at various locations in Delhi.
Media reports suggested that the accused had kept the body parts in a refrigerator for three weeks before getting rid of them. So far, the police have recovered 13 body parts but the skull has yet to be recovered.
Poonawalla is currently being held in Tihar Jail No 4 which is for first-time offenders.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала