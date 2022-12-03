https://sputniknews.com/20221203/senegalese-american-singer-akon-comes-under-fire-after-defending-kanye-wests-anti-semitic-remarks-1105007877.html

Senegalese-American Singer Akon Comes Under Fire After Defending Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Remarks

Senegalese-American Singer Akon Comes Under Fire After Defending Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Remarks

This article is about Senegalese-American singer Akon slammed after standing up in defense of rapper Kanye West, who has been strongly criticized for making a number of anti-Semitic remarks in recent weeks.

Senegalese-American singer Akon has come under fire after standing up in defense of rapper Kanye West, who has been strongly criticized for making a number of anti-Semitic remarks in recent weeks.During an interview with British media on Friday morning, Akon said West’s anti-Semitic comments do not bother him because “they do not really affect me personally,” urging those offended by the rapper’s remarks not to “take things too personally yet until you understand the situation.”He explained that he is a supporter of “the right to believe what you want to believe,” arguing that he would prefer to have a conversation with Kanye West to show where he disagrees with him rather than just “lash out.”Social media users heavily slammed Akon for “spiting in the face of Jewish people everywhere” by showing support to his fellow artist instead of condemning him for his “hateful dangerous behavior.”Some wondered whether Akon would react the same way to “discrimination against black people” by regarding it as “someone’s opinion.”On Thursday, hip-hop star Ye said during an appearance on the InfoWars show hosted by Alex Jones that he “likes” and “loves” Adolf Hitler, the Nazi Fuhrer who was responsible for the killing of up to six million Jews across German-occupied Europe. Ye, who has repeatedly made anti-Semitic remarks, argued that he sees “good things about Hitler."Over the past two months, West has made many anti-Semitic remarks on social media and in interviews, leading to his initial ban on Twitter in October. Later, a number of brands and companies cooperating with the rapper cut ties with him after he repeatedly claimed that Jewish people control Hollywood and the entertainment industry in the US.

