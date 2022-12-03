https://sputniknews.com/20221203/russian-lawmaker-says-price-cap-on-russian-oil-will-lead-to-explosive-rise-of-fuel-prices-1104999566.html

Russian Lawmaker Says Price Cap on Russian Oil Will Lead to Explosive Rise of Fuel Prices

Russian Lawmaker Says Price Cap on Russian Oil Will Lead to Explosive Rise of Fuel Prices

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The introduction of a price cap on Russian oil would lead to the explosive growth of fuel prices across the world, the first deputy chairman... 03.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-03T08:49+0000

2022-12-03T08:49+0000

2022-12-03T08:49+0000

russia

russia

oil

price

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1a/1101241999_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2dd30515aa8b75875f740e6f40e3d3b0.jpg

"Consequences of such a decision are obvious: it will lead to a booming demand, disruptions of supply chains and the explosive growth of fuel prices across the globe," Abramov said.On Friday, the European Union reached an agreement on setting a price cap on Russian oil at $60 per barrel. The agreement reportedly provides for a review mechanism to keep the price cap at 5% below the market value.The G7 nations and Australia issued a statement on Friday, saying they had reached an agreement on the maximum price cap of Russian crude oil to be set at $60 per barrel. The price cap will enter into force on December 5 or very soon thereafter, according to the joint statement. Meanwhile, the price cap on Russian petroleum products developed by the US-led international coalition will take effect on February 5, 2023.In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the West's idea to limit prices for Russian energy resources, said Russia would not supply anything abroad if this was contrary to its own interests. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Russia would not supply oil to countries that set any price cap.

https://sputniknews.com/20221203/russia-confident-demand-for-its-oil-to-remain-despite-price-cap-embassy-1104991750.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, price cap, russian oil, fuel prices