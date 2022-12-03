International
Russian Lawmaker Says Price Cap on Russian Oil Will Lead to Explosive Rise of Fuel Prices
Russian Lawmaker Says Price Cap on Russian Oil Will Lead to Explosive Rise of Fuel Prices

08:49 GMT 03.12.2022
