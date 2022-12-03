International
Russian Aerospace Forces Receive New Batch of Sukhoi Su-35S Fighter Aircraft
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Aerospace Forces received a new batch of Sukhoi Su-35S fighter aircraft, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said on Saturday. 03.12.2022, Sputnik International
"The UAC aviation enterprise in the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur [in Russia's Far East] has manufactured and handed over another batch of new Su-35S aircraft to the Russian Defense Ministry. The Government Coordination Council monitors compliance with the equipment requirements of the armed forces and observes delivery schedules," the UAC said in a statement.The multi-purpose fighter Su-35S is a 4++ generation airplane that passed a cycle of ground and flight tests in various operating modes. The new batch has already been transported from the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant to the place of service.UAC General Director Yury Slyusar noted that all production facilities of the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant are fully loaded, but the plant manages to supply aviation equipment within deadlines stipulated by the contracts, while also meeting the needs of the Russian defense ministry.
russian aerospace forces, russia, sukhoi, su-35s fighter aircraft
11:44 GMT 03.12.2022
© Sputnik / Evgeny Odinokov / Go to the mediabankSu-35S fighters participate in the flight program of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Aerospace Forces received a new batch of Sukhoi Su-35S fighter aircraft, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said on Saturday.
"The UAC aviation enterprise in the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur [in Russia's Far East] has manufactured and handed over another batch of new Su-35S aircraft to the Russian Defense Ministry. The Government Coordination Council monitors compliance with the equipment requirements of the armed forces and observes delivery schedules," the UAC said in a statement.
The multi-purpose fighter Su-35S is a 4++ generation airplane that passed a cycle of ground and flight tests in various operating modes. The new batch has already been transported from the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant to the place of service.
UAC General Director Yury Slyusar noted that all production facilities of the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant are fully loaded, but the plant manages to supply aviation equipment within deadlines stipulated by the contracts, while also meeting the needs of the Russian defense ministry.
