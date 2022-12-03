International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221203/russia-confident-demand-for-its-oil-to-remain-despite-price-cap-embassy-1104991750.html
Russia Confident Demand For Its Oil to Remain Despite Price Cap: Embassy
Russia Confident Demand For Its Oil to Remain Despite Price Cap: Embassy
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia has no doubt that its oil will continue to be in demand on world markets even after the introduction of the price cap, the... 03.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-03T04:30+0000
2022-12-03T04:30+0000
russia
russia
oil
price
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082102602_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2e570b100801820982a8880d2099dfa8.jpg
"The result of such steps will be a widespread increase in uncertainty and higher costs for consumers of raw materials. Moreover, no country is now immune to the imposition of a ‘ceiling’ on its export products for political reasons," the Russian embassy in Washington said on Friday, adding that regardless of the "current ‘flirting’ with a dangerous and illegitimate tool, we are confident that our oil will continue to be in demand."The embassy emphasized that, by implementing such steps, Western countries are trying to reshape the basic principles of the functioning of free markets, at the same time trying to "hush up the fact that the current imbalances in energy are the result of their own rash actions."The Group of Seven (G7) nations and Australia issued a statement on Friday, saying they had reached an agreement on the maximum price cap of Russian crude oil to be set at $60 per barrel. The price cap will enter into force on December 5 or very soon thereafter, according to the joint statement. Meanwhile, the price cap on Russian petroleum products developed by the US-led international coalition will take effect on February 5, 2023.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082102602_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ef35f954423d4af8380859f058928540.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, demand, oil, price cap, embassy
russia, demand, oil, price cap, embassy

Russia Confident Demand For Its Oil to Remain Despite Price Cap: Embassy

04:30 GMT 03.12.2022
© AP Photo / Petr ShelomovskiyIn this photo taken on Thursday, July 14, 2016, Gazprom oil producing facility situated in the Yamal region, Russia
In this photo taken on Thursday, July 14, 2016, Gazprom oil producing facility situated in the Yamal region, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2022
© AP Photo / Petr Shelomovskiy
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia has no doubt that its oil will continue to be in demand on world markets even after the introduction of the price cap, the Russian Embassy in the United States said.
"The result of such steps will be a widespread increase in uncertainty and higher costs for consumers of raw materials. Moreover, no country is now immune to the imposition of a ‘ceiling’ on its export products for political reasons," the Russian embassy in Washington said on Friday, adding that regardless of the "current ‘flirting’ with a dangerous and illegitimate tool, we are confident that our oil will continue to be in demand."
The embassy emphasized that, by implementing such steps, Western countries are trying to reshape the basic principles of the functioning of free markets, at the same time trying to "hush up the fact that the current imbalances in energy are the result of their own rash actions."
The Group of Seven (G7) nations and Australia issued a statement on Friday, saying they had reached an agreement on the maximum price cap of Russian crude oil to be set at $60 per barrel. The price cap will enter into force on December 5 or very soon thereafter, according to the joint statement. Meanwhile, the price cap on Russian petroleum products developed by the US-led international coalition will take effect on February 5, 2023.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала