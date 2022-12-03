https://sputniknews.com/20221203/poll---nearly-1-in-4-germans-wont-buy-christmas-gifts-due-to-inflation-1105015634.html
Poll - Nearly 1 in 4 Germans Won't Buy Christmas Gifts Due to Inflation
Poll - Nearly 1 in 4 Germans Won't Buy Christmas Gifts Due to Inflation
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nearly a quarter of Germans say they will not purchase Christmas gifts this year due to rampant inflation, according to a representative poll conducted by the Institute for New Social Answers (INSA).
The survey, commissioned by German newspaper Bild, revealed that 23% of respondents will not buy any Christmas presents at all, while less than half of those sampled indicated that they will be able to fit purchases for the festive season in their regular income. A further 22% said they will fall back on their savings, with 3% saying they may even incur debts.According to the newspaper, German price comparison platform Idealo analyzed prices for over 120 popular Christmas gifts and compared them with the last year's prices. The findings revealed that 56% of Christmas presents are now more expensive than in 2021.There was no information concerning the timeframe and scale of the poll.
