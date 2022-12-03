https://sputniknews.com/20221203/moldova-resumes-electricity-deliveries-from-transnistria-says-deputy-prime-minister-1105015269.html

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria, Says Deputy Prime Minister

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria, Says Deputy Prime Minister

CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Moldova has resumed purchasing electricity from breakaway Transnistria at a price of $73 per megawatt-hour (MWh), Deputy Prime Minister... 03.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-03T20:17+0000

2022-12-03T20:17+0000

2022-12-03T20:17+0000

moldova

energy

energy

electricity

electricity

gas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/03/1105015123_62:0:670:342_1920x0_80_0_0_3a54e0cb5ccae3ee75a03ef22c301951.png

"State-owned company Energocom has signed a deal with the Cuciurgan power station for December with the possibility of extending the contract for January-March 2023 at a price of $73," Spinu said on Telegram.The deputy prime minister said that total December deliveries will amount to 204,000 MW. Furthermore, Moldova's national gas company, Moldovagaz, will supply Transnistria with 5.7 million cubic meters of gas per day.Moldova is experiencing an acute economic and energy crisis because of rising energy prices and soaring inflation. The government introduced austerity measures, including restrictions on electricity consumption. Moldova had to reduce domestic energy generation after it started receiving less Russian gas from Gazprom in October. According to the authorities, Moldova is now purchasing electricity from Romania at a price of 190-348 euros ($197-360) per MWh.

moldova

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moldova, energy, energy, electricity, electricity, gas