International
https://sputniknews.com/20221203/macron-urges-french-citizens-not-to-panic-about-possible-power-cuts-1105015387.html
Macron Urges French Citizens Not to Panic About Possible Power Cuts
Macron Urges French Citizens Not to Panic About Possible Power Cuts
PARIS, December 3 (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron has called on his country's citizens to keep a cool head about possible power cuts this winter... 03.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-03T20:34+0000
2022-12-03T20:34+0000
emmanuel macron
france
french government
power
power struggle
power outage
power outages
energy consumption
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/03/1104991162_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_95310d5b0a7fd64872dddeb58a8fa41c.jpg
"I see a lot of concern about this, but don't panic! It is the government's responsibility to work out scenarios for dealing with any situation," Macron told French newspaper Le Parisien when asked about the risk of blackouts in France this winter.If French citizens do their best and comply with the so-called energy sobriety plan, the worst-case scenario will be avoided, Macron assured."We will survive the winter," the French president said.On Thursday, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne also urged French citizens to use less energy to avoid power outages.In early October, the French government launched an energy sobriety plan to face winter. The goal is to reduce France's energy consumption by 10% in two years, and to ensure that the country spends the winter without gas or electricity shortages. The plan's measures also include a call to limit heating to a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius (66.2 degrees Fahrenheit) and turn off lighting after 10 p.m, as well as encouragement of remote work.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/03/1104991162_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_740c1e4f83c8abe30635a80c818298ad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
emmanuel macron, france, french government, power, power struggle, power outage, power outages, energy consumption
emmanuel macron, france, french government, power, power struggle, power outage, power outages, energy consumption

Macron Urges French Citizens Not to Panic About Possible Power Cuts

20:34 GMT 03.12.2022
© JIM WATSONFrench President Emmanuel Macron listens to US President Joe Biden speak during a joint press conference on December 1, 2022.
French President Emmanuel Macron listens to US President Joe Biden speak during a joint press conference on December 1, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2022
© JIM WATSON
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
PARIS, December 3 (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron has called on his country's citizens to keep a cool head about possible power cuts this winter amid the European energy crunch.
"I see a lot of concern about this, but don't panic! It is the government's responsibility to work out scenarios for dealing with any situation," Macron told French newspaper Le Parisien when asked about the risk of blackouts in France this winter.
If French citizens do their best and comply with the so-called energy sobriety plan, the worst-case scenario will be avoided, Macron assured.
"We will survive the winter," the French president said.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne also urged French citizens to use less energy to avoid power outages.
In early October, the French government launched an energy sobriety plan to face winter. The goal is to reduce France's energy consumption by 10% in two years, and to ensure that the country spends the winter without gas or electricity shortages. The plan's measures also include a call to limit heating to a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius (66.2 degrees Fahrenheit) and turn off lighting after 10 p.m, as well as encouragement of remote work.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала