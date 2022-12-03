International
URGENT - Macron Said He Had a 'Clear and Honest' Discussion With Musk About Twitter
URGENT - Macron Said He Had a 'Clear and Honest' Discussion With Musk About Twitter
Macron's tweet about his meeting with Musk comes at the end of his United States visit which was celebrated by officials from both governments as a recognition... 03.12.2022, Sputnik International
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that he and Twitter CEO Elon Musk had a "clear and honest" discussion about content moderation on the social media platform. Supporters of Macron have seen the president work as an influential world leader, as he is no stranger to tackling diplomatic issues with a vivacious drive. Speaking to the CEO of Twitter, a company with 25 offices around the world and 237.8 million users seems inevitable. "Transparent user policies, significant reinforcement of content moderation and protection of freedom of speech: efforts have to be made by Twitter to comply with European regulations," Macron tweeted after meeting Musk in New Orleans towards the end of his state visit to the US.
URGENT - Macron Said He Had a 'Clear and Honest' Discussion With Musk About Twitter

00:07 GMT 03.12.2022
Macron's tweet about his meeting with Musk comes at the end of his United States visit which was celebrated by officials from both governments as a recognition of a centuries-old allyship. After his visit with US President Joe Biden, Macron met with Musk to discuss European regulations on Twitter.
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that he and Twitter CEO Elon Musk had a "clear and honest" discussion about content moderation on the social media platform. Supporters of Macron have seen the president work as an influential world leader, as he is no stranger to tackling diplomatic issues with a vivacious drive. Speaking to the CEO of Twitter, a company with 25 offices around the world and 237.8 million users seems inevitable.
"Transparent user policies, significant reinforcement of content moderation and protection of freedom of speech: efforts have to be made by Twitter to comply with European regulations," Macron tweeted after meeting Musk in New Orleans towards the end of his state visit to the US.
