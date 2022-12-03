International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Critical Hour
The mainstream news outlets play it safe by parroting the perspectives of their corporate benefactors. The Critical Hour uses clear, cutting edge insight and analysis to examine national and international issues impacting the global village in which we live.
https://sputniknews.com/20221203/macron-leaves-dc-with-no-deal-on-eu-de-industrialization-calls-for-assange-freedom-increase-1104989342.html
Macron Leaves DC With No Deal on EU De-industrialization; Calls for Assange Freedom Increase
Macron Leaves DC With No Deal on EU De-industrialization; Calls for Assange Freedom Increase
Prominent news organizations have joined the Prime Minister of Australia in demanding that the US empire halt its international persecution of Julian Assange. 03.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-03T09:13+0000
2022-12-03T09:13+0000
the critical hour
radio
joe biden
inflation
haiti
julian assange
railroad
workers
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/03/1104989196_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cf879e096bfb26a45ea6da96012147d5.png
Macron Leaves DC with No Deal on EU De-industrialization; Calls for Assange Freedom Increase
Prominent news organizations have joined the Prime Minister of Australia in demanding that the US empire halt its international persecution of Julian Assange.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Civil rights groups question president Biden's counterterrorism strategies. Also, President Biden says he has no plans to contact President Putin for a resolution in Ukraine.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss this week's economic news stories. The EU has tentatively agreed to a price cap on Russian oil. Also, November jobs numbers are up, and gas prices are down, but working people are still feeling the heat of inflation.Stephen Millies, retired railroad worker, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The Senate has rejected seven days of paid sick leave for rail workers. Also, Cuba's president made a fruitful tour of nations supporting the beleaguered island nation. And in Haiti there is a struggle to deal with the crisis of international imperialism.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Jon Jeter, journalist and author, come together to discuss the rail workers' employment action. President Biden has disappointed labor again as he pushed legislation to force rail workers to drop their demand for more than one sick leave day. Also, Prominent news organizations have joined the prime minister of Australia in demanding that the US empire halt its international persecution of Julian Assange'Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, and Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," come together to discuss this week's important news stories. The John Durham investigation is coming to an end. Also, President Biden has pushed through legislation avoiding a rail workers strike and French president Macron left DC with no deal on industry.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
haiti
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/03/1104989196_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c767246cea303af7dcd2e937e076c338.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
radio, joe biden, inflation, haiti, julian assange, railroad, workers, аудио
radio, joe biden, inflation, haiti, julian assange, railroad, workers, аудио

Macron Leaves DC With No Deal on EU De-industrialization; Calls for Assange Freedom Increase

09:13 GMT 03.12.2022
The Critical Hour
Macron Leaves DC with No Deal on EU De-industrialization; Calls for Assange Freedom Increase
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Dr. Wilmer J. Leon, III - Sputnik International
Wilmer Leon
All materials
Garland Nixon - Sputnik International
Garland Nixon
All materials
Prominent news organizations have joined the Prime Minister of Australia in demanding that the US empire halt its international persecution of Julian Assange.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Civil rights groups question president Biden's counterterrorism strategies. Also, President Biden says he has no plans to contact President Putin for a resolution in Ukraine.
Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss this week's economic news stories. The EU has tentatively agreed to a price cap on Russian oil. Also, November jobs numbers are up, and gas prices are down, but working people are still feeling the heat of inflation.
Stephen Millies, retired railroad worker, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The Senate has rejected seven days of paid sick leave for rail workers. Also, Cuba's president made a fruitful tour of nations supporting the beleaguered island nation. And in Haiti there is a struggle to deal with the crisis of international imperialism.
Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Jon Jeter, journalist and author, come together to discuss the rail workers' employment action. President Biden has disappointed labor again as he pushed legislation to force rail workers to drop their demand for more than one sick leave day. Also, Prominent news organizations have joined the prime minister of Australia in demanding that the US empire halt its international persecution of Julian Assange'
Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, and Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," come together to discuss this week's important news stories. The John Durham investigation is coming to an end. Also, President Biden has pushed through legislation avoiding a rail workers strike and French president Macron left DC with no deal on industry.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала