https://sputniknews.com/20221203/macron-leaves-dc-with-no-deal-on-eu-de-industrialization-calls-for-assange-freedom-increase-1104989342.html

Macron Leaves DC With No Deal on EU De-industrialization; Calls for Assange Freedom Increase

Macron Leaves DC With No Deal on EU De-industrialization; Calls for Assange Freedom Increase

Prominent news organizations have joined the Prime Minister of Australia in demanding that the US empire halt its international persecution of Julian Assange. 03.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-03T09:13+0000

2022-12-03T09:13+0000

2022-12-03T09:13+0000

the critical hour

radio

joe biden

inflation

haiti

julian assange

railroad

workers

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/03/1104989196_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cf879e096bfb26a45ea6da96012147d5.png

Macron Leaves DC with No Deal on EU De-industrialization; Calls for Assange Freedom Increase Prominent news organizations have joined the Prime Minister of Australia in demanding that the US empire halt its international persecution of Julian Assange.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Civil rights groups question president Biden's counterterrorism strategies. Also, President Biden says he has no plans to contact President Putin for a resolution in Ukraine.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss this week's economic news stories. The EU has tentatively agreed to a price cap on Russian oil. Also, November jobs numbers are up, and gas prices are down, but working people are still feeling the heat of inflation.Stephen Millies, retired railroad worker, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The Senate has rejected seven days of paid sick leave for rail workers. Also, Cuba's president made a fruitful tour of nations supporting the beleaguered island nation. And in Haiti there is a struggle to deal with the crisis of international imperialism.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Jon Jeter, journalist and author, come together to discuss the rail workers' employment action. President Biden has disappointed labor again as he pushed legislation to force rail workers to drop their demand for more than one sick leave day. Also, Prominent news organizations have joined the prime minister of Australia in demanding that the US empire halt its international persecution of Julian Assange'Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, and Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," come together to discuss this week's important news stories. The John Durham investigation is coming to an end. Also, President Biden has pushed through legislation avoiding a rail workers strike and French president Macron left DC with no deal on industry.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

haiti

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

radio, joe biden, inflation, haiti, julian assange, railroad, workers, аудио