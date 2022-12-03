https://sputniknews.com/20221203/macron-anxious-to-resolve-eu-us-spat-over-bidens-inflation-reduction-act-in-early-2023-1104991847.html

Macron Anxious to Resolve EU-US Spat Over Biden's Inflation Reduction Act 'in Early 2023'

Macron Anxious to Resolve EU-US Spat Over Biden's Inflation Reduction Act 'in Early 2023'

Emmanuel Macron hopes to resolve spat between Brussels and Washington over the US $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act as early as in the first quarter of 2023.

2022-12-03T05:25+0000

2022-12-03T05:25+0000

2022-12-03T05:25+0000

world

us

france

emmanuel macron

joe biden

bruno le maire

europe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/03/1104991162_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_95310d5b0a7fd64872dddeb58a8fa41c.jpg

Emmanuel Macron has voiced intention to resolve fissures between Brussels and Washington over the contentious US $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act as early as “in the first quarter of 2023,” according to media reports.The French leader was speaking in the wake of his meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington, where the two had discussed the legislation, adopted in early August, which specifically stipulates generous tax breaks and energy benefits for those companies, which invest on US territory. Additionally, the act encourages consumers to “Buy American” in terms of picking an electric vehicle.Macron’s talks on the issue with Biden at the White House were hailed as showing progress by French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Friday.“Nobody wants a trade war in the situation we’re in. We have one competitor called China. The strategic goal of the US, it seems to me, is not to weaken Europe but on the contrary to work in partnership with Europe,” he added.Emmanuel Macron, along with a number of European Union leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, has denounced the legislation that is seen as anti-competitive, and offering an unfair advantage to North American producers, while also likely to rob Europeans of jobs in the energy and auto industry.'Tweaks' & 'Resynchronization'The French president arrived in Washington earlier in the week driven by Brussels' concerns that EU industries, already reeling from the self-imposed energy crisis as fallout from the sanctions policy targeting Russia over its military operation in Ukraine, would take an even greater hit. US policies subsidizing American companies under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) have been slammed by Macron as "choices that will split the West" amid fears that the legislation might prompt European manufacturers to relocate to the US.Speaking on Thursday after talks with Macron, Biden claimed at a press conference that the IRA, which focuses investments predominantly on climate and social spending, at no point sought to place America’s allies at a disadvantage."The essence of it is, we're going to make sure that the United States continues - and just as I hope Europe will be able to continue - not to have to rely on anybody else's supply chain. We are our own supply chain," Biden added.He vowed that Washington would "continue to create manufacturing jobs in America, but not at the expense of Europe."POTUS also hinted at “tweaks that we can make that can fundamentally make it easier for European countries to participate” in the electric vehicle program. Echoing this seemingly positive assessment of the talks, Macron was quoted as saying that he and Biden had a "very good discussion on the IRA and we decided to synchronize our approaches.”But for all the optimism-laden press statements, the two sides have failed to offer clarity regarding any specific measures to avert a trade spat. In early November, EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton threatened to appeal to the World Trade Organization and mull "retaliatory measures" in response to the massive US subsidy program.Now, the upcoming EU-US Trade and Technology Council meeting, set for December 5, will hope to hammer out something more tangible to avert tit-for-tat measures.

https://sputniknews.com/20221028/france-germany-vow-to-strike-back-over-us-inflation-reduction-act-1102787484.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221201/it-will-split-the-west-macron-lambasts-bidens-inflation-reduction-act-1104918335.html

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

emmanuel macron to resolve spat betweeen brussels and washington over us $430 billion inflation reduction act in the first quarter of 2023, european union hopes to be granted exemptions from protectionist us legislation, ira stipulates tax breaks and energy benefits, companies, which invest on us territory, encourages consumers to buy american